Strictly Come Dancing star Ash-Leigh Hunter has announced that her father, Ian Hunter, has died following a battle with cancer.

The show’s former choreographer disclosed the family news on Instagram on Monday (Sept 14).

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I share the passing of my beautiful Dad, Ian Hunter,” she wrote.

“The most incredible Dad and Pop, a devoted husband and a much-loved friend to so many. After an incredibly brave battle with cancer, Dad passed away peacefully surrounded by love.”

Ash-Leigh continued: “Dad, you were my biggest supporter and my greatest cheerleader throughout my entire life. I honestly don’t know how I’ll do life without you, but I am so grateful for every moment, every laugh and every beautiful memory we shared. I will love and miss you every single day.”

“Forever my Dad, forever in my heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ash-Leigh Hunter (@ashleighhunter83)

Strictly Come Dancing stars support Ash-Leigh Hunter

Friends and former colleagues soon left condolences beneath Ash-Leigh’s announcement.

“Sending you all my love ash I’m so so sorry. My heart breaks for you x,” Dianne Buswell wrote.

“Sending you so much love Ashley! I’m so sorry darling xxx,” Amy Dowden added.

“Ash. darling sending my love,” host Johannes Radebe shared.

“Sending all my love to you and the family Ash,” Kai Widdrington wrote.

Former contestant Gemma Atkinson also said: “I’m so sorry Ash… sending lots of love.”

Ash-Leigh’s co-stars shared their support (Credit: BBC)

Ash-Leigh Hunter’s Strictly Come Dancing career

Ash-Leigh is a professional dancer and choreographer with experience on major television dance programmes.

She worked behind the scenes on Strictly Come Dancing from 2018 until 2023.

Her roles included choreographer and choreographer assistant on the BBC competition.

The work placed Ash-Leigh among the creative team supporting the programme’s professional dancers and celebrity contestants.

Away from Strictly Come Dancing, she became a champion on Dancing with the Stars Australia.

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