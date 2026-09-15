Vick Hope has shared a glimpse of her “off-grid” summer in Ibiza with husband Calvin Harris and their son Micah.

The Radio 1 presenter posted candid family pictures, alongside scenes of chickens and watermelons, in a social media update.

She summed up the break simply: “Few months off-grid tending to chickens, watermelons and our special little guy.”

Vick and Calvin welcomed Micah last summer. The presenter said Micah arrived through an at-home water birth at their Ibiza house. Now 14 months old, he featured across several of his mum’s latest family pictures.

Vick and Calvin welcomed their son last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Vick Hope’s family pictures show rural Ibiza life with son

One photograph showed Vick holding Micah as they watched chickens inside a coop. She also posted a picture of herself carrying him while having her hair done.

Other frames featured Calvin and Micah paddling together beside the sea. The collection included time with Micah’s grandparents, offering another glimpse of the family’s summer together.

Much of the break appears to have taken place at the couple’s second home in Ibiza. Calvin plays a weekly slot at the island’s Ushuaïa superclub during the summer season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vick Hope (@vicknhope)

‘So precious’

Vick’s followers were quick to react to the wholesome family update, with one user writing: “Cutie pie.”

“What a gorgeous boy,” another person shared.

“He is too cute,” a third remarked.

“Omg so precious,” a fourth said.

Why Vick stepped back from Radio 1

Vick returned to Going Home with Vick, Katie and Jamie in February 2026 after maternity leave. She described the comeback as busy, combining Radio 1 with freelance contracts and other commitments.

In June, however, she announced another break to take the final part of her leave that summer. She said Micah was still small while the touring season was beginning.

Vick described the move as her final instalment of leave over the coming months. She said she wanted the time off “so our family can be together”.

Calvin Harris’ Glasgow shows became a family celebration

The family’s summer was not confined to Ibiza. Calvin performed two major homecoming shows at Hampden Park in Glasgow during August 2026.

Vick joined the wider group backstage and shared another series of pictures after the dates. She said 100,000 people danced across the two nights.

Her post called her “one very proud wife” and celebrated the atmosphere inside the stadium. Pictures showed the couple hugging backstage and displaying merchandise created for the gigs.

Calvin also launched a limited-edition Rave Haggis collector’s item to mark the homecoming shows.

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