Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved Archie and Lilibet to another school only days into the new term.

The couple’s spokesman said “a discussion with the family’s security team” prompted the change. He cited concerns over the “practicalities of their current arrangements”.

He also stressed that the original school and its care had not caused the decision: “This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there.”

The family had already faced reported worries about the school run after returning to Britain. Reports now claim traffic, distance and convoy logistics made the original journey difficult.

Harry and Meghan have reportedly switched Archie and Lilibet’s schools (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Archie and Lilibet face another school change

Reports claim the children attended the first school for two days. During that time, they met their new teachers and classmates.

Sources close to Harry and Meghan said the school itself caused no concern. The children also reportedly enjoyed their brief time there.

Their spokesman praised the teachers and staff for the “love, care and effort” they showed the family. His statement sought to separate the school’s care from the security concerns behind the move.

The sudden switch nevertheless means another adjustment for Archie and Lilibet. They must now settle into a different school shortly after starting term.

Harry and Meghan’s school-run concerns

HELLO! reports that heavy traffic and the distance from home made the daily journey difficult. The family’s security vehicles also needed to travel together.

During one incident, their vehicles reportedly struggled to maintain the convoy. That experience raised further concerns about the practical arrangements.

Bodyguards checked the school during the summer holidays. However, as reported by HELLO!, they were not able to properly assess the school run until the term began.

A source told HELLO! that the team could not make the journey “operationally secure”. The source said the family had wanted the school arrangement to succeed.

The practical problem therefore centred on daily travel, rather than classroom care. Harry and Meghan then chose another school in the area.

Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet moved to the UK in August (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry’s security review and the new school start

The school switch comes as Harry and Meghan face continued questions about their wider UK protection arrangements.

The Sun reported that Ravec recently discussed the couple’s situation. The committee has since written to Harry about that meeting.

Ravec stands for the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures. The Sun described this as their first government-backed security review since returning to Britain.

Harry has pursued taxpayer-funded police protection for several years. He lost automatic cover after leaving official royal duties.

Read more: Meghan Markle shares beautiful unseen photos of Prince Harry with Archie and Lilibet to mark his birthday

The duke later challenged that decision through the courts. The Court of Appeal rejected his appeal in May last year.

According to reports, the couple’s only official British police protection currently involves a police liaison officer’s telephone number. Their private security team handles the family’s daily arrangements.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.