Prince Harry has received a loving 42nd birthday tribute from Meghan Markle, featuring previously unseen family photographs.

The Duchess of Sussex posted the reel on her official Instagram account on Tuesday morning. It offered a warm look at Harry’s life with Meghan and their two children.

The tribute follows Meghan’s recent UK family montage, which also showed the family enjoying outdoor time in England.

Alongside the pictures, Meghan wrote: “He’s simply the best. Happy birthday, my love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Meghan Markle shares family photos to celebrate Prince Harry birthday

One image showed Harry painting with Prince Archie. Other photographs captured him walking with Princess Lilibet, kissing her and looking across a pond.

The reel also featured a family ATV ride and a skiing moment with Harry holding his daughter’s hand.

Meghan and Harry appeared together too, sharing a kiss outdoors. Another photograph placed their children in a field behind the couple.

The post used The Hound + The Fox’s version of Simply the Best as its soundtrack.

The duke’s birthday is his first in England since leaving the country six years ago. The family relocated at the end of August.

Meghan Markle paid tribute to Prince Harry on his birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry begins birthday week in Britain

At the time of writing, official royal accounts have not posted public birthday wishes for Harry.

The royal family and Wales accounts last marked his birthday publicly when he turned 40, the Mirror reports. That silence contrasts with Meghan’s deeply personal post.

Harry is also expected to begin his first public engagements in Britain since the family’s return.

The planned appearances include the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards and the launch of the INSPIRE education programme.

He is also due at the WellChild Awards, one of his regular annual commitments. They are understood to be his first British public engagements since coming home.

Harry celebrates his birthday in the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry faces royal status disagreement

His return has unfolded alongside a separate disagreement over the Sussexes’ public status.

The Mirror reports that a Lord Chamberlain letter described Harry and Meghan as “private citizens”.

The couple were reportedly surprised by the wording. They are said to prefer the description “public figures”.

Team Sussex also reportedly received about one hour’s notice before the letter became public. Security remains unresolved, with the couple waiting to learn whether taxpayer-funded protection will be available.

Read more: King Charles in ‘impossible position’ as he faces big Prince Harry decision amid duke’s UK return

Harry and Meghan stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020. They moved to the United States and pursued personal and financial independence.

In the letter, the king has recently said the agreement made after their departure still stands.

For now, Meghan’s birthday reel centres a quieter side of that new chapter. It shows family adventures and affection as Harry prepares for a busy week.

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