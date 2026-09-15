Shirley Ballas ‘cuddles up to Italian dancer 30 years her junior’ after split from fiancé Danny Taylor

Shirley Ballas has been pictured looking close to Italian dance champion Giuseppe Nonnis during a weekend dog walk.

The Sun reports that Strictly’s head judge, 66, and Giuseppe, 36, drank coffees during the sunny outing. Pictures showed them sitting side by side on a park bench while Shirley checked her phone.

The sighting comes after Shirley’s split from former fiancé Danny Taylor in 2024, following six years together.

Does Shirley have a new man? (Credit: Oliver Dixon/Shutterstock)

Shirley Ballas and Giuseppe Nonnis share cosy outing

One source who saw them together told The Sun they appeared relaxed. The source said: “Giuseppe and Shirley looked very comfortable together as they enjoyed a walk in the sunshine.”

The source also claimed Giuseppe stroked Shirley’s back and neck before they cuddled together on the bench. According to the source, Shirley appeared relaxed in Giuseppe’s company throughout the walk.

One week earlier, Giuseppe joined Shirley’s birthday celebrations at Mamma Mia! The Party in London’s O2. He was also reportedly seen driving the Strictly judge’s £100,000 Porsche recently.

The dancers had professional links before the weekend sighting. They have performed together several times. In May, Giuseppe partnered Shirley during the We’ve Danced Through The Century lectures at Blackpool Dance Festival. Giuseppe is also a World Championship finalist.

Shirley was spotted with Giuseppe, who is 30 years her junior (Credit: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock)

Shirley Ballas sends affectionate Instagram messages

Their social media exchanges have also drawn attention. Fans have noticed Shirley sending love and flame emojis beneath several of Giuseppe’s Instagram posts.

She has also left affectionate messages under his uploads.

On a summer photograph featuring his new niece, Shirley called the image sweet, beautiful and precious.

Shirley’s representatives declined to comment.

Shirley and Danny split in 2024 (Credit: Splash News)

Shirley Ballas spoke candidly about past relationships

A year before the outing, Shirley spoke candidly about her romantic history during a podcast appearance. She admitted: “Every relationship has ended up being a disaster.”

She said her career was far more than a job, adding: “I’m married to it.” Shirley also recalled believing her last boyfriend was the right person before that relationship ended.

Her history includes two previous marriages to fellow dancers. She divorced ballroom professional Sammy Stopford in 1984, after four years of marriage. Shirley later married Corky Ballas in 1985, and their marriage ended in 2007.

The renewed interest comes as Shirley prepares to return as Strictly’s head judge this Saturday. For now, the pair’s outing and professional ties do not amount to a confirmed romance.

Read more: Dani Dyer admits biggest Strictly fear ahead of return after injury nightmare

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