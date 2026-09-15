Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look at terrifying twist as Joe reveals what he’s done to Ruby

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Joe’s chilling revenge plan against Caleb and Ruby. But just as the truth about the fatal crash finally comes out, Vinny makes a confession that could put him directly in Joe’s sights.

Meanwhile, Nicola is pushed to breaking point and outs Gabby in front of the entire pub. With secrets exploding all over the village, can anyone undo the damage?

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Joe finds the funeral hard, but why is Graham late? (Credit: ITV)

1. Dawn’s funeral sees emotions running high

Graham is late for Dawn’s funeral with no explanation as to why. Joe gets up to deliver his eulogy, but struggles, leaving Kim to step in.

She vows to keep the family together, but it’s all too much for Joe and he walks away from the burial. It leads to an argument between Kim and Graham.

Joe taunts Caleb in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

2. Joe’s dark revenge revealed in Emmerdale spoilers

Joe visits a grave and swears vengeance for Dawn’s death. Then the truth is revealed: he has buried Ruby alive in the coffin.

Joe also has Caleb groggy and unaware, standing over him and taunting him that Ruby is in danger. It’s clear Joe is enjoying the power he has over him.

It’s not looking good for Ruby (Credit: ITV)

3. Ruby can’t get out

Ruby wakes up inside the coffin and is immediately terrified. She can’t get out and is soon losing strength.

As she becomes silent, Ruby is running out of air. Can Caleb rescue her in time?

Caleb is desperate (Credit: ITV)

4. Caleb begs for Ruby’s life

Trying to find a weapon, Caleb attempts to get away from Joe. But Joe laughs at him and reveals exactly where Ruby is and that there’s no escape.

Caleb’s blood runs cold and he begs Joe to let her go. But Joe isn’t remotely flustered and blames Caleb for Dawn’s death. Will he free Ruby before it’s too late?

Kev wants Vinny to stay quiet, but he can’t (Credit: ITV)

5. Vinny can’t cope with the guilt

Kev wants Vinny to keep it together and go ahead with the plan to marry Lewis and live happily ever after. But Vinny tells Kev he’s going to do the right thing.

He then seeks out Nicola and tells her he was responsible for the accident that killed Jimmy because he was using his phone while driving.

Nicola reveals to the whole pub what Vinny did (Credit: ITV)

6. Nicola outs Gabby in Emmerdale spoilers

Stunned by the revelation, Nicola goes to the pub to try to get Gabby to confess. She manipulates her into talking about Dawn, but Gabby starts stumbling over her words and Nicola seizes her moment.

She outs Gabby and Vinny to the entire pub as the cause of the fatal accident. How will Gabby explain herself?

How will Joe punish Vinny in Emmerdale spoilers? (Credit: ITV)

7. Vinny confesses to Joe

Meanwhile, Vinny goes to Home Farm to tell Joe the truth. Joe is silent, but menacing and it’s clear Vinny should be very afraid. What will Joe do to Vinny?

Nicola wants to hide what’s on Jimmy’s laptop (Credit: ITV)

8. Mysterious voice messages panic Nicola

Carl wants to make a video for Jimmy’s funeral. But Nicola panics when she discovers there are voice messages on Jimmy’s laptop.

She quickly takes it off Carl, but what will she find out?

9. Cain and Moira reunite against Sadie in Emmerdale spoilers

Moira tells Cain she knows he didn’t tell Sadie about his cancer because he liked her attention. She rages at her husband, but he silences her by admitting he kept quiet because Sadie was telling him about the loss of their child.

Sadie then interrupts the conversation and Cain and Moira proves his allegiances lie with his wife and definitely not Sadie.

Kev is fearful Nicola will be angry at him (Credit: ITV)

10. Will Nicola find out about Kev’s lies?

Lewis doesn’t know what the future holds for him and Vinny, and Kev tries to comfort him. But Kev is also worried sick about what Nicola will do when she discovers he lied too.

Can Jacob and Sarah keep Leyla? (Credit: ITV)

11. Relief for Jacob and Sarah in Emmerdale spoilers

Desperately fighting to keep their family together, Sarah and Jacob want to know where they stand with Leyla. They are relieved when Ross says he has no intention of fighting for custody of his daughter. But will Sarah and Jacob get to keep her?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!