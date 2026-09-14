70 Up star Jackie Bassett admits ‘I needed peace’ years after her world was rocked by tragic death

7 Up original Jackie Bassett has opened up about a major change in her life in the 70 Up finale.

Jackie reveals she has left her home in Scotland behind for a fresh start on the coast in Norfolk.

The move comes more than a decade after the death of her ex-partner Ian, who was knocked over and killed by a car.

Jackie Bassett has moved from Scotland to Norfolk (Credit: ITV)

Jackie and her sons were devastated by the tragedy, and she later reflected on Ian’s death in both 56 Up and 64 Up.

The mum-of-three has now relocated to Norfolk in search of “peace”. She has also found love again with a familiar face.

7 Up’s Jackie moves to Norfolk

Jackie will reveal her major life update in the much-anticipated Up finale, 70 Up. The two-part documentary will give fans one final update from the participants before the show comes to an end.

Jackie will be seen enjoying the sea air in Norfolk before inviting cameras into her new home.

“I’ve moved down to Norfolk,” Jackie will explain. “The major reason for that is I needed peace for myself. The sunshine helps and makes me feel better.

“Overall, I think it’s just made me happier in total. It’s not just one aspect of my life that is better.”

Jackie has starred in the Up series since she was 7 (Credit: ITV)

Jackie now lives in a retirement complex with her partner Eddie. The pair actually knew each other as children in east London before recently finding their way back to each other.

Jackie, who had been living in Scotland since the mid-1990s, admits: “Since I’ve moved here [Norfolk], life has been easier. A lot easier. I can do what I went, when I want and how I want.

“I think I’m living my second childhood actually.”

What happened to Jackie’s ex Ian?

Fans will remember that Jackie has three sons. Her eldest son, Charlie, is from a previous brief relationship, while she had two boys during her relationship with Ian.

In 2012, Jackie spoke about the tragic death of her ex partner. Ian died just days after their first grandchild, a little girl, was born.

Ian, who had already split from Jackie, had been receiving treatment for cancer when he was hit by a car.

Jackie’s ex Ian was killed in a traffic accident (Credit: ITV)

Jackie told 56 Up viewers while cuddling her new granddaughter: “Unfortunately, her granddad Ian was severely injured in a road traffic accident. He subsequently died of those injuries.

“Unfortunately he never regained consciousness so he never even met her. He took a photo of her in his coffin.”

Seven years later, Jackie reflected on that tragic period.

Speaking in 64 Up, she said: “That was a monumental mess. The boys were devastated. As much as Ian and I didn’t with each other, it didn’t mean we didn’t love each other. I don’t think I’ve ever stopped loving him.”

70 Up starts at 9pm on ITV1 on Tuesday September 15, 2026.

Read more: 7 Up star Nick Hitchon bravely filmed footage for 70 Up finale just 72 hours before he died

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page