Heartbreaking claim made over Hayden Panettiere’s cause of death at 36

Hayden Panettiere’s death now centres on a reported claim involving one oxycodone pill allegedly contaminated with fentanyl.

TMZ cites several law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case. However, officials have not confirmed the claims. Those sources reportedly believe the actress took the pill on the morning she died.

The investigation into Hayden Panettiere’s death remains active. Toxicology results also remain pending. The coroner has not issued a final cause or manner of death.

The Nashville star died on Sunday August 16, aged 36.

Hayden Panettiere died last month at the age of 36 (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Hayden Panettiere cause of death unconfirmed

According to TMZ, sources claim Hayden obtained black-market prescription drugs from an alleged “long time drug dealer” in Los Angeles. They allege that oxycodone featured among the drugs supplied to her.

Investigators reportedly suspect one tablet contained fentanyl and caused her death, TMZ claims. They consider that scenario the leading theory while forensic testing continues.

Final toxicology results have not verified that theory. The coroner has also issued no final ruling.

The DEA in Los Angeles is reportedly examining Hayden’s alleged connection to the dealer described by the sources. Investigators reportedly aim to trace the pill through its alleged supply chain.

A spokesperson for Greenville County Coroner’s Office said “this remains an active investigation, and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not released a cause of death”.

Greenville officials reveal preliminary Hayden Panettiere findings

Greenville police received a report about an unresponsive woman at 1.51pm local time. First responders found Hayden in cardiac arrest and attempted advanced cardiac life support.

Those efforts failed, and officials pronounced her dead at 2.32pm. Police later said: “The preliminary investigation has not indicated any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances.”

The coroner’s autopsy found no trauma that contributed to Hayden’s death. Officials kept the cause and manner of death open pending further investigation and additional studies.

Hayden’s cause of death hasn’t yet been officially confirmed (Credit: Lakota)

Hayden Panettiere death investigation remains active

The coroner’s office and Greenville police continue their parallel investigations. TMZ says the DEA also continues to investigate the alleged supply chain.

Agents are reportedly trying to trace the pill to the dealer described by sources. Laboratory results remain pending.

The coroner will await additional studies before issuing final findings.

Read more: Hayden Panettiere’s mother believes her ‘involvement with toxic individual led to her death’

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