Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Eva’s fall sparks mystery as Christina makes shocking discovery

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal trouble for Lucy as she lashes out at Sally, leaving her with a nasty bruise. Meanwhile, Christina is left horrified when a discovery about her past turns everything upside down.

Elsewhere, Eva’s life hangs in the balance after she ends up unconscious at the bottom of the cellar steps. But did she fall, or is someone to blame?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Sally and Lucy clash when Sally questions Lucy’s picture (Credit: ITV)

1. Lucy lashes out

Sally is looking forward to heading to the pub quiz, but Lucy’s mood quickly changes when she finds out. She pretends she’s not feeling well in a bid to stop her going.

Later, Sally takes a look at Lucy’s art project and is alarmed by a picture of an angry woman. She asks Lucy whether it is her mum and Lucy sees red. Sally is left shocked when Lucy loses her temper, but just how far could she go?

Tim learns what happened and Lucy soon manages to win him round. Sally, however, is worried that they aren’t equipped to deal with Lucy’s behaviour and believes she needs professional help.

As the bruise on Sally’s face becomes more noticeable, Lucy apologises and hugs her. She tells Sally that she reminds her of her mum. Could the emotional moment change Sally’s mind?

Ronnie brings Lucy back after catching her drinking (Credit: ITV)

3. Lucy gets drunk in Coronation Street spoilers

Lucy is writing in her grief journal while Shanice watches on. Shanice tells her that she hopes she feels happy soon, leaving Lucy touched. Could the pair finally be starting to break the ice?

But the progress doesn’t last long. The following day, Ronnie brings a tipsy Lucy back to No.4, suggesting it’s one step forward and two steps back for her.

Christina is surprised with a promotion (Credit: ITV)

3. Christina’s promotion brings a shock revelation

George promotes Christina to assistant funeral director and she is determined to throw herself into the job. Keen to learn, she listens carefully as George talks Tim and Lucy through plaque options for her mum.

George then shows Christina how to use the computer, and she comes across Rachel Parkinson’s file. Something she sees horrifies Christina as George explains that Rachel was Lucy’s mum.

Christina quickly hurries out, but what exactly has left her so shaken?

George is there for Christina in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

4. Christina reveals all

George wants answers and Christina eventually opens up to him. He listens without judgement and reassures her that he is there for her.

But what devastating secret has Christina finally revealed?

5. Sam’s addiction exposed in Coronation Street spoilers

Susie is invited to audition for a part in a musical, with the adults in the Rovers listening as she performs her audition piece.

Meanwhile, Sam is busy playing on his phone. He becomes annoyed when Nick tells him to put it away.

6. Sam’s anger shocks everyone

When Sam returns home from school, he is agitated and immediately wants his phone back. Nick and Toyah are taken aback by his anger.

Frustrated, Sam heads into the office and throws a stapler at the wall. But when they go to the Rovers to retrieve his phone and nobody can find it, how will Sam react?

Eva lies unconscious in the Rovers cellar (Credit: ITV)

7. Eva in danger

Eva has a cold and makes the most of it while Ben and Susie head to London for the audition. Fed-up Glenda walks out, leaving Eva to decide that she will close the pub.

But when Eva hears a noise coming from downstairs, she goes to investigate and puts herself in serious danger…

Debbie forgets to call the ambulance (Credit: ITV)

8. Does Eva die in Coronation Street spoilers?

Debbie is disorientated and searching for Carl when Sam directs her towards the pub. She is horrified to discover Eva lying unconscious at the bottom of the cellar steps.

Debbie rushes off to get help, but becomes confused and fails to call an ambulance. Glenda later discovers Eva and the emergency services are called.

Debbie then realises with horror that she had seen Eva lying there. Will Eva survive? And did she fall, or was she pushed?

Kit can’t control his emotions since his cancer diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

9. Kit loses his temper

Dev and Kit accompany Bernie to her appointment, where she remains convinced that her test will be negative. Kit knows that won’t be the case and storms off.

Bernie questions why he is being so negative, prompting him to finally confess his own diagnosis.

The following day at the station, Kit loses his temper with a suspect once again. Lisa sends him home and warns that if he doesn’t get himself under control, he could lose his job.

Carl’s new woman causes confusion in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

10. Carl still stirring trouble in Coronation Street spoilers

Carl lands a trial on the switch at Street Cars, but Debbie isn’t impressed when she overhears Ross and Kevin slagging him off.

Things get even more awkward when Debbie sees a girl called Kylie emerging from Carl’s room. She assumes it is Kylie Minogue, leading to an embarrassing situation.

Ronnie is unimpressed and tells Carl that as soon as he receives his first pay packet, he needs to move out. But will Carl actually leave?

Read more: Coronation Street fans slam Kit Green after twist

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

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