Vicky Pattison opens up about ‘debilitating’ health battle that leaves her in ‘agony’

Vicky Pattison has acknowledged the privilege of pausing work when her premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) symptoms become painful.

In an Instagram Stories update, she said period pain had woken her during the night. She planned to rest with a hot water bottle, her puppies and a book.

The 38-year-old said self-employment provided flexibility which many women with period-related health conditions do not have. Her comments accompanied support for a petition seeking changes to Equality Act 2010 guidance.

Former Loose Women panelist Vicky was diagnosed with PMDD four years ago (Credit: BBC)

Vicky Pattison shares the reality of PMDD pain

Vicky said she was beginning to manage her PMDD symptoms, although this month’s pain still disturbed her sleep.

She also shared a WhatsApp screenshot involving her husband Ercan, whom she described as kind and understanding.

She reflected on her freedom to stop working. Vicky wrote: “I’m privileged in that I’m self-employed and can take a morning off.”

She then highlighted endometriosis, adenomyosis, PMDD and polycystic ovary syndrome, often shortened to PCOS.

“And if every month, they’re facing these debilitating symptoms that leave them in agony, consumed by dark thoughts and unable to get out of bed… what does that mean for their jobs and their relationships with their employers?” Vicky asked.

She said some bosses may be understanding, while other workplaces might lack empathy towards women’s health conditions.

Vicky has asked her followers to consider signing the petition (Credit: BBC)

Vicky backs workplace guidance petition

In another Story, Vicky asked her followers to consider signing the petition she had shared.

Its title asks for gynaecological conditions, including endometriosis, to be added to Equality Act 2010 guidance.

The proposed wording would recognise such conditions as impairments which can have fluctuating or recurring effects.

Vicky hoped this could help disabled employees with chronic conditions obtain reasonable workplace adjustments. She also hoped it would protect them against disability discrimination at work.

She described the proposal as “a step in the right direction for those dealing with women’s health issues”. She added that she supported it wholeheartedly.

Vicky’s PMDD diagnosis

Vicky was diagnosed with PMDD four years ago after experiencing crippling cramps, anxiety and depression.

PMDD can cause severe emotional and physical symptoms before a period. She has repeatedly discussed its impact in public.

That openness has also brought hostile social-media comments. Vicky previously shared a video addressing people who accused her of fabricating symptoms to remain relevant.

She rejected those accusations in explicit terms.

Her new posts moved the focus towards practical support at work. Vicky’s message centred on the gap between those able to rest and those required to continue working.

Her petition appeal sought clearer recognition for recurring gynaecological conditions within existing equality guidance.

Read more: Vicky Pattison’s sister reveals secret cancer battle: ‘It had spread too far’

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