EastEnders fans terrified Priya’s exit is ‘permanent’ as Sophie Khan Levy confirms pregnancy

EastEnders fans have been left heartbroken over Priya’s shock exit, with viewers now desperately wondering whether they have seen the last of her.

Priya dropped a huge baby bombshell on Ravi last night, revealing that Max was the father of her unborn child. As a result, she made the difficult decision to leave Walford.

But while Priya drove away in the back of a taxi, new information from EastEnders star Sophie Khan Levy has left fans fearing this could be more than a temporary goodbye.

Priya left at the end of tonight’s episode (Credit: BBC)

Priya EastEnders exit

After Ravi discovered that Max was the father of Priya’s baby, their relationship was thrown into turmoil.

Priya spent tonight’s episode trying to work out whether she could raise her baby in Walford without Max wanting to be involved.

During a conversation with Linda, Priya was reminded that, despite his faults, Max has always been a good dad to Annie. It left Priya knowing she was facing an incredibly difficult situation.

She later returned home and told Ravi that she needed to leave Walford. Surprisingly, he agreed that he would join her with the children once she had settled.

The emotional scenes ended with Ravi telling Priya that he still loved her and that their reunion had been the “best thing” that ever happened to him.

But now there’s one huge question on everyone’s minds: will Priya be back?

Sophie has announced her pregnancy (Credit: BBC)

Is Sophie Khan Levy leaving EastEnders?

Until today, there had been no confirmation about Sophie’s future as Priya.

However, EastEnders confirmed today (22 September) that Sophie has departed the show.

Thankfully, there was also some very happy news for the actress, as Sophie revealed she is currently pregnant with her first child.

The news was shared in a heartwarming video posted by the EastEnders social media page. The cast and crew gathered for a photograph before a crew member revealed: “So, we have just wrapped Sophie’s final scene with us on EastEnders. We want to thank you on behalf of everyone for a really extraordinary few years. It’s a really hard thing to come in and put on the shoes of a new character in this show, but you instantly became an icon.”

After the cast chanted about how much they loved her, Sophie gave an emotional speech of her own.

She said: “This has been an incredible three years. You all feel like family. I can’t believe I have to leave, but I do – because there is something coming imminently. Hope I get a little bit of time. But you are all a joy. I’m getting so sad, but I love you all. You have been incredible.”

However, Sophie did leave fans with a glimmer of hope, teasing at the end of the video: “Watch this space. Who knows if Priya will return?”

While Sophie is definitely taking maternity leave, the emotional goodbye has left viewers questioning whether Priya will ever return to Walford or whether this really is the end for the character.

Priya and Ravi have faced some hurdles (Credit: BBC)

Fans fear the exit is ‘permanent’

EastEnders fans were quick to react to the video, with many admitting they were devastated at the thought of Priya never returning to their screens.

One fan wrote: “WHAT!!!!! She’s actually leaving proper? I assumed it was just temporary. If not, that’s the worst decision ever. She’s absolutely brilliant and will be a huge miss for viewers.”

Another added: “I really hope Sophie returns after her maternity leave, she’s such a great actress and Priya is a brilliant character.”

“Sorry it’s not maternity leave?? She can’t be gone for good! Don’t take Priya away from me,” a third wrote.

An upset fan said: “I’m obviously happy for her but I really hope she decides to come back after her maternity leave. Please don’t let this be the end.”

For now, it remains unknown whether Priya’s exit is simply to allow Sophie to take maternity leave or whether it is permanent. And while the farewell certainly felt emotional, other characters have previously received huge send-offs before returning following maternity leave.

So there is still hope that this isn’t a full goodbye for Priya.

Read more: 9 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Denise is ready to quit her cancer treatment, Nicola faces financial ruin and Suki betrays Ash