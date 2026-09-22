Lorraine Kelly reveals her mum has been hospitalised following ‘bad fall’

Lorraine Kelly has revealed her mum Anne is in hospital after suffering a fall and breaking her arm.

She shared the news on Tuesday’s Lorraine, then offered more detail through an Instagram post. Anne turned 85 in hospital, where Lorraine said she was receiving attentive care.

Lorraine has previously praised her mum Anne’s resilience during difficult periods with her health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorraine Kelly (@lorrainekellysmith)

Lorraine Kelly shares birthday message for mum Anne

During her ITV show, Lorraine paused to send a birthday message directly to Anne.

She said: “Happy birthday to my dear mum. Sadly, she’s back in hospital. She had a wee fall.”

The presenter told viewers she hoped her mum could still enjoy the day despite being in hospital.

She also expressed hope that Anne would recover quickly and get back on her feet.

Lorraine’s resident doctor Amir Khan sent his love and wished Anne a happy birthday. He also said he hoped she recovered well.

Lorraine Kelly said her mum is in hospital following a fall (Credit: ITV)

Anne Kelly receives hospital care after breaking arm

Later, Lorraine posted a photograph of the pair together on Instagram. Her caption revealed the fall had left Anne with a broken arm.

She said she had visited at the weekend and felt reassured by the care Anne was receiving.

Lorraine wrote: “Happy 85th birthday to my mum. Sadly celebrating in hospital today after a bad fall resulted in broken arm. Saw her at weekend and she’s getting well looked after.”

The post ended: “Hopefully back home with us soon.”

The update carried a hopeful note, even as Anne spent her birthday away from home.

Lorraine Kelly’s family faced loss in January

The hospital update comes nine months after the death of Lorraine’s father John.

He died in January aged 84 after slipping on icy ground near the couple’s East Kilbride home.

Lorraine said John had been in poor health, although his death still came as a shock. She asked for privacy while she and her brother Graham focused on supporting Anne.

John and Anne had been married for more than 65 years.

Lorraine later summed up the family’s position: “It’s difficult, but it’s made us stronger as a family.”

She said they were trying to remember the good parts of his life, rather than its end.

The presenter also dedicated her latest novel, The Island Secret, to her father. She became emotional while reading the dedication because John never saw the finished book.

Lorraine lost her father in January (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Lorraine Kelly credits her parents for early inspiration

Lorraine has often credited both parents with shaping her outlook. She said they encouraged a love of books during her childhood.

Her father worked as a television service engineer and shared his enthusiasm for space. Anne kept their childhood home immaculate, according to Lorraine.

The family lived in Glasgow’s Gorbals before moving to Bridgeton, then East Kilbride. Lorraine later started her media career at the East Kilbride News.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly reveals TV guest ‘stormed out’ of her show: ‘He took his microphone off!’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.