Lorraine Kelly reveals TV guest ‘stormed out’ of her show: ‘He took his microphone off!’

Lorraine Kelly has revealed that one of her former TV guests once stormed out of an interview, after becoming angry during an off-air break.

The presenter recalled the awkward encounter with film director Michael Winner, describing him as “prickly” during a conversation about her long broadcasting career.

She shared the story while speaking to Countdown star Susie Dent on the Experience is Everything Podcast.

Lorraine Kelly reveals Michael Winner once stormed out of an interview with her (Credit: youTube)

Why Michael Winner left Lorraine Kelly’s set

Susie asked Lorraine to look back over her lengthy broadcasting career and whether she had ever experienced a guest walking out of an interview.

Lorraine immediately remembered Michael Winner, who she interviewed many years ago when he was promoting a film project.

She explained that the director had recently undergone a triple heart bypass before appearing on her programme.

During a break in filming, Lorraine checked how Michael was feeling and asked about his recovery from the major operation.

She also asked whether he still needed medication following his heart surgery.

Susie noted Michael’s reputation for being difficult, prompting Lorraine to agree with her description of the director.

“Prickly to say the least,” Lorraine remarked.

She went on to explain that Michael “actually stormed out during the break”.

“He was sitting there talking about a movie he was doing, and he’d just had a triple heart bypass. I just happened to say, As you would with anyone who’d had a serious illness, ‘Gosh how are you doing? Are you alright?'”

Lorraine made the revelation on Susie Dent’s podcast (Credit: Experience Is Everything with Saga podcast)

According to Lorraine, Michael replied: “I’m not here to talk about my health.”

She recalled what happened next, saying he “stood up, took his microphone off and buggered off.”

Because the incident happened during the break, viewers never saw Michael’s dramatic exit or the disagreement that led to it.

Looking back, Lorraine admitted she found the whole thing amusing.

“I thought oh that’s a shame he didn’t do it on air because that would have been quite funny,” she added.

Who was Michael Winner?

Michael Winner was born in Hampstead, London, in 1935 and went on to establish a career as a film director and newspaper columnist.

His directing credits included Death Wish, Scorpio and A Chorus of Disapproval.

Lorraine and Susie both referenced his work as a director while discussing the memorable interview.

Michael died in January 2013 at the age of 77, 16 months after marrying Geraldine.

Following his death, Geraldine paid tribute to her husband and described him as “wonderful, brilliant, funny and generous”.

She also spoke about the profound absence his death had left in her life.

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