Mike Tindall set to take part in ‘truly special evening’ as tickets cost up to £2.9k

Mike Tindall will headline a black-tie charity evening where a table for ten costs £2,950. Rugby for Heroes is now advertising tickets for the October 9 fundraiser. The money raised will support veterans moving from military service into civilian life.

His wife, Zara Tindall, is King Charles’s niece. Mike will appear with special guest Zinzan Brooke, while Mark Atkinson hosts. The event takes place at Bath’s Macdonald Bath Spa Hotel.

The fundraiser continues Mike Tindall’s charity work, which has remained a visible part of his post-rugby life. He has supported Rugby for Heroes since the organisation launched in 2011.

Mike is raising money for charity (Credit: DANIEL HAMBURY/EPA/Shutterstock)

Mike Tindall charity evening tickets cost up to £2,950

Rugby for Heroes announced the evening through its Instagram account. The charity has promoted the night as “An Evening with Mike Tindall”. They said it’ll be a “truly special evening”.

It says guests can expect stories, insight, laughter and entertainment during the black-tie gathering. Rugby shapes the evening, but organisers have put veterans’ support at the heart of fundraising.

Tickets come in three price levels. An individual place costs £325, while the half-table package costs £1,500. The costliest option is £2,950 for a complete table seating ten people.

Mark will host the evening, with Mike as its headline attraction. Zinzan will join them as the special guest. The charity says supporters can hear directly from Mike.

It adds that guests will be “helping us continue supporting veterans as they transition into civilian life”.

Mike is fronting the evening (Credit: Cover Images)

How Rugby for Heroes supports veterans

Funds from the Bath evening will help Rugby for Heroes continue its work with former military personnel. The organisation uses rugby coaching to support their move into civilian life.

Its work also includes financial and personal support for individuals. The charity helps veterans connect with rugby communities after leaving military service.

Those connections can provide friendship and a renewed sense of belonging, according to the organisation. Organisers plan for the fundraising evening to help keep those services running.

Rugby for Heroes also presents the event as a social occasion for supporters. However, its announcement stresses that helping veterans remains the night’s central purpose.

Tickets are expensive, but raise money for charity (Credit: Harry Murray/Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock)

Mike Tindall’s long-standing Rugby for Heroes role

Mike began supporting Rugby for Heroes during its first year in 2011. He then became the charity’s patron in 2012.

Since taking that role, the former England rugby player has helped raise funds through events.

The latest gathering again links his sporting background with the organisation’s work. It brings Mike, Zinzan and Mark together for one evening in Bath.

Guests can book individual places or attend as a group. The charity charges £2,950 for its highest-priced package, a table for ten.

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