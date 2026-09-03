Lioness Millie Bright announces she’s pregnant with first baby in adorable announcement

Millie Bright has announced she is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tom Mitchell. The former England and Chelsea football star shared the happy update during a joint interview.

“It’s overwhelming, it’s exciting to bring another life into the world,” Millie told Women’s Health. She and Tom said they were thrilled about starting their family.

The news follows major career changes for Millie. Her withdrawal from England’s Euro 2025 squad came the previous year. She then retired from football in April 2026.

Millie and Tom have also moved in together as they prepare to become parents.

Millie Bright is expecting her first child with her partner Tom (Credit: Photo by James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Millie Bright and Tom Mitchell’s relationship

The pregnancy announcement came five months after the couple went public with their romance on social media.

In April, Tom said on Instagram that Millie had quickly made a “huge difference to my life in such a short amount of time”. Millie replied warmly, describing Tom as special and saying she felt extremely lucky.

She also said they had spent much of their time laughing together. Their relationship has moved quickly since that exchange.

They have since moved in together and are looking ahead to family life. Tom also recalled feeling surprised when Millie told him about the pregnancy.

Both spoke with excitement about becoming parents.

Millie Bright adjusts to life after football

Pregnancy arrives while Millie adjusts to life beyond elite football. She ended her playing career in April 2026 after 12 seasons with Chelsea.

Millie also holds the Women’s Super League appearance record. She won 20 trophies with Chelsea and served as club captain.

Those achievements made her departure a major shift after years of training and competition. The retirement followed her withdrawal from England duties before Euro 2025.

At that point, Millie explained she could not contribute fully in physical or mental terms. She later said she had given Chelsea everything and felt ready to stop playing.

However, she expected her bond with the club to continue in another form. Motherhood now marks another substantial change in the former captain’s life.

Millie ended her playing career in April 2026 (Credit: Photo by Anna Gowthorpe/Shutterstock)

Millie Bright opens up about her pregnancy

Millie’s athletic habits have made slowing down particularly challenging.

“Slowing down has probably been the hardest thing for me,” Millie explained to Women’s Health.

During her playing years, rest rarely meant complete inactivity. She remembered packing days off with tasks while teammates treated them as recovery time.

That pace had become normal after such a long career at the top. Pregnancy has required a different approach.

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Changes to her body also affected how her usual clothes fitted. At first, that adjustment proved difficult for Millie.

As her pregnancy became more visible, she said her confidence and happiness grew. She now feels able to embrace the physical changes.

Millie also credited Tom with helping her through the slower routine. The pair can now focus on welcoming their first child together.

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