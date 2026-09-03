Kate and Rio Ferdinand are reportedly being lined up for their own fly-on-the-wall reality series. And it’s claimed the plan has already caused friction at home.

According to Heat, streaming services have approached the pair, with a handful of offers coming in at more than £1 million.

The timing is no accident. The couple have signed up for I’m A Celebrity: Wild Frontier, the ITV spin-off filming in Canada later this month. A source claims that experience has left them open to doing more television.

The pair reportedly field offers constantly and turn most of them down. But after committing to Wild Frontier, they’re said to be listening properly. Both apparently feel they’d be foolish not to explore the money now on the table.

Rio and Kate are unsure about wanting to show their children on their reality series (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kate and Rio Ferdinand ‘at odds’ over showing their children

The sticking point, it’s been claimed, is the children. Kate, 35, and Rio, 47, share two young children together. Kate is also stepmum to Rio’s three older children from his marriage to the late Rebecca Ellison.

So far, only Rio’s two eldest sons have had their faces shown publicly. Lorenz, 20, is a goalkeeper with Brighton’s Under-21s. Tate, 18, is also a professional footballer and has appeared on Kate’s podcast Blended.

A source claims Kate is now rethinking that approach. “Kate is debating whether or not to show more of the kids,” the insider said. She reportedly doesn’t want them on screen all the time. But she’s said to believe viewers would feel far more invested in the family.

Rio is said to be the more cautious one. “Rio is less keen, and there has been some tension over it,” the source added. He apparently understands his wife’s thinking, yet remains wary about that level of exposure.

ED! has contacted Rio’s reps for comment.

‘They can grow up without the added pressure’

Kate has never hidden her reasoning. Back in 2022, the former TOWIE star explained: “We think it’s important, especially given everything they have been through, that they can grow up without the added pressure of social media and everyone’s opinions.”

She did leave the door open, though. Kate said the choice would eventually be as much theirs as their parents’. She also suggested followers would see them all at some stage.

Followers will know the drill by now. Since the family relocated to Dubai last summer, Kate’s grid has been full of holidays and family trips. The youngest children are usually filmed from behind.

What Kate and Rio’s reality show could look like

The couple previously opened up in their 2020 BBC documentary Becoming A Stepfamily. This time, it’s claimed, they want a different focus. A source says the pair would rather centre it on their careers and relationship.

The chaos of five children and heavy work commitments is reportedly part of the pitch. Rio is also said to have serious brand ambitions, with the insider claiming he wants to reach David Beckham’s level.

Kate, meanwhile, is no stranger to cameras after her TOWIE years. She’s said to be keen to show more of their everyday life. The pair reportedly believe the result would be gripping viewing.

Nothing has been confirmed. But if a deal lands, fans may finally get more than the back of a few heads.

Read more: ‘Gorgeous’ Kate Ferdinand cosies up to hubby Rio in string bikini following ‘gold digger’ claims

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