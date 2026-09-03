Donald Trump has aimed fresh criticism at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following the Sussexes’ move to Britain.

The US President claimed the Duchess of Sussex had been terribly disrespectful to the late Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, September 2, he said he was glad the couple had left America. He also made clear he had never been a fan of the pair.

His comments land days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in the UK with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

It’s believed the move isn’t permanent and they’ll be in the UK for an “extended period”.

Trump shared his thoughts on Harry and Meghan returning to the UK (Credit: Samuel Corum / Pool via CNP)

Donald Trump says he would ‘not have taken Harry and Meghan back’

Asked for his reaction to the Sussexes leaving the US, Donald Trump said: “I’m happy about it. I was not a fan.”

The president then talked up his own links to senior royals. He described a very good relationship with the late Queen Elizabeth II, saying he had got to know her well.

He also praised King Charles, noting he had known the monarch for many years and calling him a great guy.

His tone quickly shifted. Donald Trump claimed the Sussexes had shown the royal family serious disrespect, and said he had not liked it.

He continued: “I didn’t like the way she acted. I thought she was terribly disrespectful to the Queen, to King Charles.”

The president then delivered a blunt verdict on the couple’s future. “I wouldn’t have taken them back. If I were in the royal family I would not have taken him back,” he said.

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved back to Britain

Harry and Meghan flew into the UK last week. The move comes six years after they stepped back from senior royal duties and settled in California.

The family are said to be staying for an extended period. Their children, Archie and Lilibet, are due to start school in Britain this month.

King Charles was reportedly told of the plans last month. Crucially, the relocation does not signal a return to royal working life.

The couple remain non-working royals. They are also keeping their Montecito home and a holiday property in Portugal, according to reports.

There has been speculation the family could eventually settle in the Cotswolds. Neither Harry nor Meghan has spoken publicly about where they will live.

Meghan and Harry recently returned to the UK for an “extended period” (Credit: Lev Radin/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Meghan Markle and Donald Trump’s long-running feud

Meghan and Donald Trump have clashed for years, with the tension dating back to his first presidential campaign.

In 2019 he made headlines by calling the duchess nasty. He later denied making the remark.

Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News in 2021, he said he was not a fan of hers, and had not been from day one. He also claimed Harry had been “used horribly” and would one day regret it.

Read more: MP warns ‘prompt decision’ needs to be made after Prince Harry and Meghan’s UK return amid ‘threat’ concerns

He took another swipe while discussing Harry’s US visa status. Speaking to the New York Post, he said the duke had enough problems with his wife, and described Meghan as “terrible”.

Harry and Meghan have not commented publicly on the president’s latest remarks.

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