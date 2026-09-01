Meghan Markle’s ‘fears’ over ‘tricky issue’ with Archie and Lilibet revealed after UK return

Meghan Markle is reportedly nervous about taking her children to school in the UK while the family’s security arrangements remain unresolved.

Meghan and Harry are staying at a private location after returning to the UK last week. They’re set to be in Britain for an “extended period”. Their move comes after six years in the US. However, it’s believed the move isn’t permanent.

Meghan and Harry are reportedly nervous about their security (Credit: Steven/AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

Meghan Markle’s ‘fears’ over school run following UK return

The royal couple has reportedly barely been seen outside the property since arriving last week. The couple are understood to have some level of security following their UK return, but do not currently have full police protection.

This means their private bodyguards cannot carry weapons while protecting them in the UK.

A regular school drop-off and pick-up routine could also make the family easier to track, according to a friend.

Speaking to The Sun, the alleged pal said: “They go out as they need to go out, but it’s a gilded cage without protective security. The school run is a tricky issue, and I understand they are nervous about it.”

Critics have accused the couple, who stepped down as working royals before moving to California in 2020, of being “prisoners of their own making” by returning to Britain without protection in place.

It also emerged yesterday that Harry gave the security committee less than two weeks’ notice of his return, despite rules stating he must provide 28 days’ notice.

The couple returned to the UK last week (Credit: Shutterstock)

Harry and Meghan’s security woes

Questions have been raised about why Prince Harry returned to Britain, despite saying last year that he could not bring his family to his homeland without proper protection.

The couple are understood to expect that some taxpayer-funded security will eventually be reinstated.

A Risk Management Board has now assessed the threat level against Harry for the first time in seven years and passed its findings to Ravec, the independent body responsible for deciding security arrangements for the royal family and other VIPs.

Ravec will make a decision based on the assessment. However, it remains unclear when that decision will come or exactly what Harry’s security arrangements would look like if protection is restored.

The couple has reportedly been discussing a return to the UK for months, with it understood that the “stars aligned” to make last week the right time.

Harry and Meghan are eliciting much sympathy (Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock)

Harry a ‘prisoner in his own home’

Royal expert Phil Dampier has said that Harry has become a “prisoner in his own home”. However, he didn’t have much sympathy for the duke, insisting that the situation was “of his making”.

He told The Sun: “He has brought it on himself. It was his decision to stop being a working member of the Royal Family. It was his decision to come back at very short notice, when no one was expecting him. He could become a prisoner of his own home. Clearly he can have private security, but his bodyguards would not be allowed to be armed in the UK as they are in the US. It’s all of his own making.”

A Government spokesman said of the protection system: “It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security.”

ED! has contacted the Sussexes’ representatives for comment.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘expects an apology’ from royal family and ‘hasn’t changed’ following UK return

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