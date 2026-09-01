After Tess Daly and Vernon Kay confirmed their separation, Vernon is reportedly getting ready to leave the former couple’s six-bedroom Buckinghamshire home for a property nearby.

The pair are said to have made it a priority to find somewhere that would allow their two daughters, Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 17, to continue spending plenty of time with their dad.

The new property is currently being renovated, with Vernon, 52, expected to move in once the work has been completed, according to sources.

Tess and Vernon announced their split in May (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tess Daly split from Vernon Kay is ‘bittersweet’

A friend of Tess, 57, admitted that the split has left her with conflicting emotions. These feelings come despite knowing that the time has come for the pair to begin separate chapters.

“It’s bittersweet. She’s sad her marriage didn’t work out – she wanted this to be for life, but she knows it’s the best thing,” they told The Mirror. “It feels so final with Vernon moving out, and even though it’s the right thing, it’s still the end of an era.”

Vernon and Tess married in September 2003. After 25 years together, they announced their separation in May.

In their joint statement, Tess and Vernon stressed that there were “no other parties involved”. They said their focus would remain on co-parenting their daughters.

‘It’s very hard to let go’

Vernon finding his own home marks another significant change for the couple. Tess is also adjusting to life away from Strictly Come Dancing after more than two decades on the BBC programme.

Tess and Claudia Winkleman announced they would be leaving the show together last October. They had become an iconic presenting duo on British television for many years.

Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe are set to step into the presenting roles for this year’s series. The new series will begin on September 19.

“Seeing Emma stepping into her Strictly shoes is going to be very difficult, because she hosted the show for so many years,” the friend said. “She lived and breathed it for so long, so, of course, it’s very hard to let go.”

Despite the emotional upheaval, Tess is also said to be embracing the opportunities that come with starting afresh professionally. She reportedly has several projects in development, including her own programme on Magic Radio.

There is even speculation that her new radio show could eventually air during the same period as Vernon’s mid-morning programme on Radio 2.

“On one hand, it’s an upsetting time with her and Vernon moving on, but on the other, this is also a really exciting time which is all about new beginnings,” the friend added.

Tess is looking to build her work in the health and beauty world (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘She wants to be an inspiration for older women’

Tess is also looking to build on her work in health and beauty, with the source claiming she hopes to use her platform to inspire women as they get older.

“She looks great in her late fifties and she wants to be an inspiration for older women.

“She’s looking forward to working with some big brands, and with her daughter, Phoebe, who is like a best friend. She wants to do a YouTube show with her, especially as she thinks Phoebe will be more relatable to a younger audience.”

ED! has contacted Tess’s reps for comment.

Read more: ‘Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy!’ Fans congratulate Vernon Kay over huge news months following Tess Daly split

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