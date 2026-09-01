Pregnant Holly Ramsay has given fans another glimpse of her growing baby bump, with followers appearing stunned over how big her bump is getting.

In June, the daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay announced she was pregnant. She’s expecting her first child, a little girl, with her husband Adam Peaty, 31.

Holly, 26, has since been keeping her followers updated on her pregnancy journey. In her most recent post, Holly showed off her growing bump in a stunning blue co-ord outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Ramsay-Peaty (@hollyramsaypeaty)

Pregnant Holly Ramsay shows off growing baby bump

In her latest Instagram grid post, shared from Miami, Holly looked effortlessly chic in a blue gingham two-piece.

The strappy top featured a ruffled hemline which sat above her bump as she smiled for the camera, sunglasses on and one hand resting on her hip.

Another shot showed the mum-to-be side-on, giving fans a better look at her changing figure as she gazed out towards the sea.

Holly also shared a glimpse of husband Adam competing in a swimming competition, alongside a snap of surfboards lined up against a wall.

Writing alongside the photos, Holly said: “I think baby girl is going to like it here…”

Holly Ramsay is pregnant with her first child, a baby girl (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Holly Ramsay ‘glowing’ in bump photos

Olympic swimmer Adam gushed in the comment section: “Beautiful girls.”

Fans were also stunned by Holly’s blossoming bump. One person said: “You sure there’s not 2 in there with being a twin yourself Holly?”

Another commented: “You are blossoming beautifully.”

A third wrote: “You’re glowing Holly.”

Adam is already dad to son George, five, from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Eirianedd Munro.

For the last 12 months, he has been estranged from his mum Caroline and the rest of his family.

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay married last year (Credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Apart from his sister, the rest of Adam’s family missed his wedding to Holly in December.

Recently, Adam opened up to The Guardian on his wider family feud, saying “there has to be forgiveness”.

Adam’s fallout with his family has been making headlines since last year. Adam’s mum Caroline, his brothers and aunt were barred from attending his and Holly’s Bath wedding in December 2025.

Read more: Adam Peaty family drama continues as Caroline Peaty emotional over another ‘heartbreaking dilemma’

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