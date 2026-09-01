EastEnders spoilers for next week: Secrets and lies threaten Max and Cindy’s big day as Kim and Howie’s wedding takes a shock turn

EastEnders spoilers for next week see Walford’s dramatic double wedding descend into chaos. Max and Cindy are set to tie the knot, but his betrayals risk ruining their happy day. Is Cindy about to discover her husband-to-be has been having it away with Priya?

Elsewhere, there’s a last minute hitch to Kim and Howie’s as the couple decide to exchange vows by cancer-stricken Denise’s hospital bed.

And, Kat’s relationship with Zoe is put to the test again after her daughter commits a crime that could land her in prison.

Here are nine EastEnders spoilers for next week.

The double wedding day arrives in EastEnders spoilers

Cindy’s day does not get off to a good start (Credit: BBC)

1. Max goes missing

The day of Max and Cindy’s highly anticipated wedding finally arrives, but there’s no sign of the groom. With Cindy none the wiser, the family embark on a frantic search for Max. Also preparing to say ‘I do’ are Kim and Howie. But Cindy’s hurt when she realises most of Walford are choosing to attend their wedding over hers.

Max drops a bombshell on Linda (Credit: BBC)

2. Max’s confession changes everything

A hungover Max finally emerges and heads over to Peacock Palace, desperate to speak to Linda. But tempers flare when Max comes clean about his affair with Priya. Max’s next stop is the Car Lot where he finds Priya, who’s furious to discover Linda knows about them. Their row is overheard by Lauren, who’s disgusted by her dad’s latest antics and refuses to attend the wedding.

Cindy may not get her happy ever after (Credit: BBC)

3. Cindy and Max’s wedding descends into chaos

By some miracle Jack and Oscar manage to get Max to the wedding venue on time. But just Max and Cindy are about to exchange vows, Linda and Priya arrive. Chaos ensues and the Square is still reeling from the fallout days later. Have Max’s betrayals finally been exposed?

Kim and Howie have a change of heart in EastEnders spoilers

Kim and Howie get hitched by Denise’s hospital bed (Credit: BBC)

4. Howie moves the wedding to Denise’s hospital room

Kim’s wedding day is a bittersweet one as Denise’s absence weighs heavily. Howie tries to lift his fiancée’s spirits with a heartfelt gesture. But seeing Kim’s distress makes Howie make the last-minute decision to get hitched in Denise’s hospital room.

Denise has reason to feel hopeful again (Credit: BBC)

5. Denise is thrown a lifeline

As the family gather round Denise’s bed to watch Kim and Howie tie the knot, the doctor arrives with good news. A provisional stem cell match has been found, meaning Denise has a chance of survival. Kim and Howie head back to the community centre for their reception. But later they are shocked to find Ryder and Jodie helping themselves to drinks without permission.

Tommy struggles to cope in EastEnders spoilers

Jodie and Ryder are busted (Credit: BBC)

6. Kim catches Jodie and Ryder red-handed

Ned and Gemma try to acquaint themselves with Phil and Sharon at the reception. But Ned is left cringing with embarrassment when Kim comes over and reveals all about Jodie and Ryder’s thieving behaviour.

Kat chooses her family over having fun (Credit: BBC)

7. Tommy hits the bottle

Kat and Zoe try to support Tommy after he admits he’s worried about seeing Joel. Kat skips the weddings to spend time with Zoe and persuades Yolande to have a chat with Patrick about accepting Jasmine. But just as things are looking up for the family, Tommy nicks a bottle of vodka from the cellar and gets drunk.

Zoe breaks the law in EastEnders spoilers

Zoe ends up stealing Charlie’s old cab (Credit: BBC)

8. Zoe makes a stupid decision

Excited Zoe tells Kat that she’s found Charlie’s old cab up for sale, but her mum is too preoccupied with Tommy to go with her. Zoe heads off to purchase the vehicle alone but winds up having a fight with the seller. In the heat of the moment, Zoe decides to steal the cab…

Alfie and Kat help Zoe out of her latest crisis

9. Kat falls out with Zoe

Kat is livid to learn about Zoe’s theft and things go from bad to worse when the seller tracks down the cab. Not wanting Zoe to go to prison, Kat and Alfie buy the bloke’s silence. But instead of being grateful, Zoe lays into Kat and Zack. Later, Alfie urges Kat to make things right between her and Zoe. But has she gone too far this time?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns