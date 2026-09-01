Coronation Street spoilers for next week see the start of a groundbreaking storyline when police officer Kit is diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Will he find the courage to share the news with his loved ones?

Elsewhere, Jodie is up to her old tricks when she overhears a secret Bethany definitely doesn’t want to get out.

And, wayward teen Lucy deliberately leads young Shanice astray.

Here are nine Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

Kit has cancer in Coronation Street spoilers

Kit learns he has breast cancer (Credit: ITV)

1. Kit receives a heartbreaking diagnosis

Someone sneaks out of Sarah’s flat and scuttles past Kit, asleep on the sofa. Soon after Kit wakes and is consumed with guilt as he looks at a photo of him and Sarah. But Kit’s day is about to take a terrifying turn when he goes for an appointment with his consultant. Viewers will recall how Kit went for medical tests following the discovery his Aunt Celeste carried the familial BRCA gene. The results are in and Kit is devastated to learn he has stage three breast cancer, which has spread to the lymph nodes.

Reality bites for Kit (Credit: ITV)

2. Kit confides in Todd

Reeling from his diagnosis, Kit returns to The Rovers where Debbie’s birthday party is in full swing. Kit tries to put on a brave face but Bernie is concerned as she watches her son knocking back drinks. Later as Debbie delivers a heartfelt speech to Ronnie, Kit is overcome by his own emotions. Todd finds him in the backyard of the pub and is shocked when Kit reveals he has cancer.

Jodie discovers Bethany’s secret in Coronation Street spoilers

Kit loses his temper with Ross (Credit: ITV)

3. Kit takes his anger out on Ross

Kit clutches his chest in pain after accidentally colliding with Ross in the pub. But when Ross accuses him of overacting, Kit loses it. Later in the week, Kit tells Todd he’s got a CT scan booked for that day. Todd thinks it’s time Kit told his family what was going on. But will he find the courage?

Jodie is floored by what she hears (Credit: ITV)

4. Jodie makes a discovery

Jodie’s hopes of romance are dashed when Kit leaves her a voice message saying he doesn’t want to see her again. Stung by the rejection, Jodie lets herself into Sarah’s flat for a snoop about but is forced to hide when Kit and Bethany suddenly return. Jodie overhears Bethany revealing a shock secret and decides to use it to her advantage.

Jodie causes trouble in Coronation Street spoilers

Doug arrives in Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

5. Jodie receives an unexpected visitor

Bethany is suspicious when Jodie reveals she’s booked a visit with Sarah. In the prison visiting room, Jodie apologises for attacking Sarah before revealing something. Bethany is furious to learn Jodie has been stirring the pot once more and storms over to Number 8 for a showdown. But their row is interrupted by the arrival of Jodie’s dad, Doug.

Jodie issues Doug with a warning (Credit: ITV)

6. Doug begs for forgiveness

Shona is shocked to find Doug in Weatherfield. Hoping for a reconciliation, Doug explains he’s back on the meds and has his bipolar under control. But will Shona be able to forgive her father? Later, Jodie warns her dad not to rock the boat as she casts a longing look in David’s direction. Doug watches on, clearly disturbed.

Lucy leads Shanice astray in Coronation Street spoilers

Lucy puts Shanice in danger (Credit: ITV)

7. Lucy breaks the rules

Lucy reluctantly agrees to attend her mum’s funeral, but is disappointed when Richie fails to show. Later, Lucy slips Shanice money to buy sweets in the Kabin, knowing full well Sally doesn’t allow her to go out alone. Brian returns Shanice home and explains to Sally she was in the shop alone. Sally suspects unruly Lucy was behind it and wonders what else the trouble teen has in store.

Betsy is not out of the woods yet (Credit: ITV)

8. Betsy fears the worst

Carla agrees to help Betsy with her application for a fashion course at the local college. Lisa is delighted to see Betsy so energised. But events take a turn when Bethany arrives to give Betsy a manicure and she clutches her head in pain. Is Betsy having another stroke?

David supports Shona in Coronation Street spoilers

Shona worries that David doesn’t trust her (Credit: ITV)

9. Shona doesn’t feel trusted

Shona is delighted when David returns to the family home. David tells Shona she’s a brilliant mum and promises to help share the load. But Shona confides in Carla her fears David still doesn’t trust her with baby Harper. Will she be proved right?

Read more: Here’s who’s leaving and joining Coronation Street in 2026