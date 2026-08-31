Molly-Mae Hague reveals Bambi had a ‘full-blown tantrum’ in hairdressers just weeks after ‘headlock’ incident

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about another incident involving her three-year-old daughter Bambi.

It comes just weeks after the toddler got someone in a headlock during a trip to Pizza Express.

Molly-Mae detailed Bambi’s meltdown (Credit: MollyMae / YouTube)

Molly-Mae on Bambi’s meltdown at the hairdressers

Speaking in a vlog uploaded to YouTube, the influencer, 27, revealed that Bambi had had a hairdressers trip to forget.

“Today’s vlogging has not really gone to plan,” the star, who found fame on Love Island, said.

“I was going to vlog Bambi’s haircut, but honestly, that was a really traumatic experience.”

Continuing, the star said she “didn’t know” why the haircut went so wrong for Bambi.

“I don’t know why. I mean, to be fair, she’s been saying for a few weeks ‘I don’t want to get my hair cut’, but like you know, just being sort of like a toddler, and just sort of the way a toddler would be, just trying to be difficult, you know how it is,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

Bambi’s ‘traumatic’ haircut

However, it appears as though Bambi wasn’t just “trying to be difficult”. In fact, she made her feelings very clear when they made it to the hairdressers.

“Got to the hairdressers, full blown, didn’t want to get her haircut, full blown tantrum,” Molly shared. “I did say at one point like, okay, like we’ll just leave it then because it’s really not meant to be a traumatic thing, like this is meant to be a special treat, getting your hair done is meant to be,” Molly-Mae said.

“But I also know for children it can be a really overwhelming, strange experience because you’ve got people around you that you don’t know,” she then continued.

“Bambi’s not great with strangers anyway; she really isn’t. It really takes her a while to warm up to people, and I think she went into the hairdresser, and it was just very overwhelming. There was like a cape being put on her, a lot of people around her that she didn’t know, a new place that she’d never been to before….”

Molly-Mae opened up about her concerns for her parenting (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

How the haircut went in the end

The star went on to say that next time, she’d do things a bit differently. She explained that she’d introduce the idea to her more slowly so that the toddler understood. She also said that she’d take Bambi to a child-friendly salon, rather than an adult one. She admitted she thought going to the adult salon would “be fine”.

“In the end, her little friend actually came and got her hair cut at the same time, which was really nice,” she said. “When she turned up, things did calm down a lot, and we managed to get her hair cut.”

However, Molly-Mae was left uncomfortable by how much attention the incident drew.

“Everyone that was getting their hair done was looking at us like ‘oh’, and I didn’t know if I was handling her tantrum very well,” she said. “ou know when you’re trying to handle a tantrum and people are watching over you, watching you handle it, there’s no pressure like it. Like, am I doing parenting right, right now?

“It’s hard enough to do it with no eyes on you, let alone when people are watching you with bleach on their hair.”

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague shocks fans as she poses in tiny bikini weeks after welcoming son Midas

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