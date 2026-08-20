Molly-Mae has given fans a glimpse of her Dubai break with Tommy Fury, appearing in a white bikini in photographs from the trip.

Tommy shared the sun-soaked pictures on Instagram after the couple returned home.

The short visit came 11 weeks after Molly-Mae gave birth to their son, Midas. The couple welcomed their baby boy in June and now share two children.

Molly-Mae told viewers on YouTube that she had travelled to the UAE for just 48 hours because of work. She invited Tommy to join her so they could enjoy some time together without the children.

Tommy and Molly-Mae recently enjoyed a trip to Dubai (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury enjoy Dubai break

Tommy’s Instagram pictures captured several moments from their luxury stay. In one photograph, Molly-Mae wore a white bikini as she posed closely beside the boxer in their swimwear.

The couple completed their relaxed poolside looks with matching flip-flops. Their cosy pose offered followers a look at their child-free time together during the quick visit.

Another photograph showed Molly-Mae having lunch in a first-class airport lounge as they prepared to fly home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy TNT Fury (@tommyfury)

Molly-Mae wows in bikini

Tommy also shared a picture of himself walking around the hotel with an iced coffee.

Fans were stunned by Molly-Mae’s appearance in the photos.

One person said: “How did Molly have Midas 11 week ago, she looks amazing.”

Another wrote: “How incredible does Molly look, go mama.”

Someone else gushed: “How incredible does Molly look after having a baby, go girl.”

Tommy and Molly-Mae enjoyed a trip together without their young children (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

Molly-Mae’s first weeks with baby Midas

Midas arrived in June, making the Dubai photographs one of Molly-Mae’s latest public updates since giving birth. The businesswoman has shared updates since becoming a mum of two.

Molly-Mae also made a public appearance just 10 days after Midas was born. She attended Tommy’s boxing match against retired strongman Eddie Hall.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague reveals ‘this will be my last child’ as she shares family update

For that appearance, she chose a long, figure-hugging cream dress from her own brand, Maebe. The outing marked her first public event following the birth.

The Dubai break gave Molly-Mae and Tommy some time together before they returned to family life. Tommy’s pictures showed the pair looking relaxed throughout the brief getaway, while Molly-Mae’s YouTube update explained why they kept the visit to just 48 hours.

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