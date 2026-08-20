Mark Wright branded ‘selfish’ as he faces backlash days after ‘devastating’ health issue

Mark Wright has faced criticism after fans spotted the very green lawn at his Essex mansion during a regional hosepipe ban.

The former Towie star often gives followers a glimpse of the property he shares with wife Michelle Keegan. However, Mark’s huge garden has attracted criticism before, with social media users sharing mixed views about the impressive outdoor space.

This time, Mark posted an Instagram video while relaxing in his outdoor pool. He sipped cocktails and showed followers how to make a drink at home, but the grass visible behind him soon pulled attention away from the recipe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_)

Why Mark Wright’s green lawn drew criticism

Essex and Suffolk Water introduced a temporary use ban earlier this month. The supplier took the step following a lack of summer rain and several heatwaves.

The restrictions prevent affected customers from using hosepipes, sprinklers or pressure washers for various activities. These include watering plants and filling hot tubs.

Against that backdrop, several followers questioned the appearance of Mark’s lawn. One person commented beneath the Instagram video: “Amazing grass considering a huge hose pipe ban and much of Essex not have basic water access ATM. Man of the people I see.”

Another remarked: “The grass is looking nice and green,” while somebody else wrote: “FYI everyone else has a hosepipe ban?! ?”

A further critic brought up the difficulties facing farmers and wrote: “Picture of your house with luscious green grass going around social media while every surrounding bit of land is dead? Let all the farmers put their cattle on your land and eat the grass!! They are struggling.”

“Green lawn? That’s just selfish!” another observed.

The backlash comes days after Mark revealed he was “devastated” that he could be kept away from golf for up to 12 weeks amid health concerns that he has suffered another fracture.

Mark has not responded to the backlash (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Mark and Michelle’s Essex mansion

The couple settled into the Essex property in 2022 after a long-running building project. The Sun reported that the mansion was worth £3.5 million.

The outdoor pool and extensive lawn have featured in social media updates from the house. Those posts have attracted admiration from some followers, while other users have questioned aspects of the couple’s home and garden.

Mark’s latest upload focused on a homemade mojito rather than garden maintenance. Nevertheless, the timing of the clip ensured that viewers concentrated on the lawn as Essex continued to deal with water restrictions.

Read more: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright silence marriage struggle rumours with loved-up selfie on rare date night

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