Robert Rinder has announced that his father, David Rinder, has died aged 73 after living with Lewy body dementia.

The author, TV judge and criminal barrister shared the news on Instagram. He wrote: “My dad died yesterday aged 73. I wasn’t sure whether to share this but if it brings attention to an illness too few people understand, perhaps it belongs here.”

Rob has been open about his father’s Lewy body dementia and the emotional impact of the illness. He also supports the Lewy Body Society as a patron and advocate.

Robert Rinder has shared the news of his father David’s death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rob Rinder calls for Lewy body dementia awareness

Rob used his announcement to highlight how many people live with the condition. He told followers that Lewy body dementia affects at least one in 10 people with dementia. That represents around 125,000 people in the UK, he said.

Despite those figures, Rob described the illness as “poorly understood, frequently missed and desperately under-researched”. He urged people to learn its name and signs, as well as support work to improve research and understanding where possible.

Reflecting on David’s experience, he said the condition had turned familiar things strange and brought uncertainty into his life.

However, Rob stressed: “Dementia can obscure a person but it does not erase them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Rinder (@robrinder)

David Rinder received care from Jewish Care

Rob praised the dignity and tenderness that staff at Jewish Care showed David during his final years there.

He named Walid and Tosin among the carers and said they came to kiss his father goodbye. Rob also reflected on David, a Jewish man, receiving care from people of different faiths.

According to his post, David died with his family around him. Rob described him as: “Funny, beautifully flawed, loving and my dad.”

Robert Rinder paid tribute to his father (Credit: ITV)

Rob shares memories of his dad

David drove a London black cab for more than 40 years and remained a lifelong Tottenham Hotspur supporter. Rob recalled how his father attended his brothers’ and grandsons’ football matches.

Rob said his parents separated during his childhood, meaning his father did not live in the family home as he grew up. He also acknowledged the differences between them.

He wrote: “We were very different men. I loved opera and all its drama; he loved Tottenham and cigarettes.”

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Rob said he always knew that David felt proud of him. When the presenter came out, his father responded with what Rob called “magnificent indifference”. In David’s eyes, Rob remained his son and nothing more needed to be said.

The TV star also shared an affectionate story from David’s years behind the wheel. Rob said: “I once represented him at the Carriage Office for bad driving; I loved him but the prosecution had a case…”

His tribute painted a warm and honest picture of their relationship while drawing attention to the condition that affected David during his final years.

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