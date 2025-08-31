Robert Rinder previously shared his surprise at not ending up getting married to ‘one of his first girlfriends’ – singer Rachel Stevens.

The presenter has become a firm favourite with viewers in recent years. From stints on GMB to Judge Rinder, Rob – who is on Sunday Brunch today (August 30) – has remained booked and busy.

Away from the TV shows though, Robert’s love life has often made the headlines. In 2018, he split from partner Seth Cumming. And more recently, rumours have been swirling that he is dating Rylan Clark.

But it turns out he once dated Rachel Stevens, 47, when they were kids…

Robert Rinder on ‘first girlfriend’ Rachel Stevens

Robert, 47, has been close pals with Rachel – who found fame in S Club – for years, with the pair growing up together back in the day.

“She was one of my first girlfriends and we still meet up,” Robert previously told MailOnline in 2019.

And when Robert appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, Rachel offered him some words of wisdom following her own stint on the show in 2010.

He said to Radio Times: “Rachel Stevens, who I grew up with, said try to remember the steps and be talented.” Robert continued: “That’s alright if you’re Rachel Stevens.”

Robert’s marriage bombshell

Gushing over his ex, Robert went on: “She is amazing; she has always been super talented – even when she was little. We used to play as kids; we’ve known each other since primary school.”

What’s more, Robert also previously dropped a major marriage bombshell regarding himself and pop star Rachel.

He told the Standard: “I once thought it would be nice for me and Rachel Stevens to wander down an aisle together and begin a lovely lavender marriage … we did once date, after all. Alas, she never got back to me.”

Watch Robert on Sunday Brunch on Sunday (August 31) at 10am on Channel 4.

