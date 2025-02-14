Rob Rinder makes rare comment about ill-fated marriage: ‘That’s probably why it didn’t work out’

Rob Rinder made a rare remark about his marriage to ex-husband Seth during today’s episode of Good Morning Britain (Friday, February 14).

The criminal barrister was married to Seth Cumming for five years between 2013 and 2018. And, during today’s edition of GMB, Rob spoke briefly about his marriage.

Rob was hosting GMB with Charlotte Hawkins today (Credit: ITV)

Rob Rinder talks ill-fated romance

The TV star tied the knot with Seth in 2013, with actor Benedict Cumberbatch officiating the ceremony.

They divorced in 2018 after 11 years together.

The subject of Rob’s ill-fated marriage came up during a chat with Birds of a Feather star Lesley Joseph.

Lesley, 79, was on the show to urge people over 50 to date.

Rob mentioned his ex when he spoke about working with Lesley in the past.

Rob addressed his split (Credit: ITV)

‘That’s probably why it didn’t work out’

Lesley and Rob have worked together on three different pantos over the past few years.

“You are my Valentine,” Rob gushed.

It’s probably part of the reason why the marriage didn’t work out.

“I have never cooked for anyone else,” he then continued.

“Not even – well, it’s probably part of the reason why the marriage didn’t work out – I didn’t even cook for him, but I cooked for you!” Rob then went on to say.

Rob and Rylan have a strong bond (Credit: BBC)

Rob Rinder and Rylan Clark romance rumours

Over the past year or so, Rob has been embroiled in romance rumours with Rylan Clark.

The duo, who are close friends, fronted a travel show together last year.

Last summer, Rylan joked that he’d “marry” Rob “tomorrow” due to how strong their bond is.

“Me and Rob, we’ve been through a lot of the same things. We have the same [bleep]ing lawyer – she earned a fortune out of us! We’re both recently divorced and we’re both finding ourselves,” Rylan told New Magazine.

“We’d marry each other tomorrow,” Rylan then added, before Rob clarified that the marriage would be “platonic”.

“I genuinely don’t get connections with people that often in life. I could call Rob at three in the morning and say one word – I know he’d be in fits of laughter. I could also call Rob and say: ‘I need help,’ and he’d be there straight away and vice versa,” Rylan then added.

