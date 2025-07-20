Susanna Reid on boozy sex-filled holidays with GMB co-star Rob Rinder: ‘We really let our hair down!’

GMB hosts Susanna Reid and Robert Rinder previously recalled the rather wild holidays that they go on.

The beloved presenters first hit it off in 2014 and, since then, they have become firm friends. So much so, that Robert – who is on Katie Piper’s Weekend Escape today (July 20) – and Susanna have enjoyed several boozy holidays together.

And with both Robert and Susanna believed to be single, the two pals “really let their hair down”…

Susanna Reid on holiday with GMB co-star

Both Susanna and Robert have spoken out about their boozy and sex-filled holidays.

The ITV favourites aim to take a trip at least once a year. And to try and get away with whatever they want, they don’t tell anyone the location of their holiday.

“Oh, we let our hair down!” Susanna told You! magazine in 2018, as FemaleFirst reports.

The mum-of-three added: “That’s my four days in the year when I have no responsibilities.”

Susanna and Rob ‘only go on holiday for sex’

Meanwhile, Robert has also previously made a racy confession regarding his wild getaways with Susanna.

“I love to go away with Susanna once a year. We have more plans to go away, but I won’t say where. The two of us try to keep it to ourselves – Susanna and I only go on holiday for the sex!” he told Closer.

The TV star quipped: “It is just me and Susanna, and we have sex morning, noon and night.”

Susanna ‘fell off wagon’ on holiday with Rob

In 2019, Susanna shared some details from one of her boozy trips with Rob and revealed she ‘fell off the wagon’. At the time, Susanna had been sober for several months following a doctor’s warning over her BMI.

On GMB, she shared: “I did fall off the wagon.” Host at the time Piers Morgan then replied: “Are you back on the lash?”

Susanna admitted: “No, I did have a couple of glasses out in Ibiza… you couldn’t go to Ibiza and not just have a small glass of sherry to round off a nice meal.”

