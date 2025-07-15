Good Morning Britain host Charlotte Hawkins fights back tears over tragic death

During today’s Good Morning Britain, host Charlotte Hawkins was visibly moved following an emotional interview.

The 50-year-old presenter fronted the ITV daytime show on Tuesday (July 14) alongside Richard Madeley. While covering a range of topics, Charlotte Hawkins found herself choking up during a heartfelt conversation.

Good Morning Britain host Charlotte Hawkins emotional

On the show, Charlotte and Richard welcomed Tristan, a widower whose wife, Dr Susan Michaelis, died of breast cancer.

Dr Susan had been a strong advocate for research into lobular breast cancer for 14 years while battling the same disease. Her widowed husband used his appearance to raise awareness and described his wife as an “amazing” person whom he misses dearly.

At the end of their conversation, Tristan shared: “Thank you to all the women who have this disease, for giving it some airtime.”

Richard Madeley responded: “Oh, it’s you that deserves the thanks.”

Charlotte was totally moved and expressed her gratitude towards Tristan. “Thank you for coming in when this has only just happened, and you know, I know that obviously, you were supremely proud of her and everything she was doing,” she said.

As she tried to continue, Charlotte fought back her tears.

“I know she would be so proud of you continuing this fight,” she said before choking up. “Sorry, it’s one of things that have effected a lot of people this morning,” Charlotte added.

Tristan revealed the Labular Moon Shot Project, which was initiated by his wife in 2023, had a goal of raising £20m for research. It is receiving political support and Tristan is set on securing the funding for researchers.

“The sooner we get the research done into the basic biology of the disease, the sooner we will have specific treatment for this disease,” he urged viewers.

‘Her legacy will live on’

Following Susan’s heartbreaking death, many have been paying tribute to her.

“I am truly heartbroken to hear about Susan’s passing. Her kind spirit and the warmth she radiated touched the lives of so many, leaving an incredible mark on all who knew her. My deepest condolences go out to you, Tristan, and to everyone who loved her during this incredibly challenging time. May Susan’s cherished memory bring you comfort and strength as we navigate this painful loss together,” one user wrote.

“Oh my goodness I’m so saddened to hear this. Can’t believe it. What an amazing woman she was to fight for all of us dealing with lobular cancer..sending my thoughts and love to all of her family and friends xx,” another person shared.

“This is devastating. What a truly brave lady. So sad,” a third remarked.

“We are all devastated by this loss. Susan has been an inspiration to so many. Her legacy will live on x,” a fourth said.

