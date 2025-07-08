Good Morning Britain halted as host Susanna Reid makes sudden death announcement

Host of Good Morning Britain Susanna Reid halted today’s show to announce the sudden death of Norman Tebbit.

Susanna was joined by regular co-host Richard Madeley on Tuesday morning (July 8). The pair interviewed Liberty X star Michelle Heaton and covered a range of topics from mouldy homes to weight loss jabs.

However, within the same show, Susanna Reid was forced to share some breaking news…

While hosting today’s show, Susanna shared the breaking news (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid announces death of Norman Tebbit

“Breaking news this morning, Lord Norman Tebbit, one of Margaret Thatcher’s most loyal supporters, has died at the age of 94,” she informed viewers.

She continued: “He was one of the most high-profile victims of the bombing of the Grand Hotel in Brighton back in 1984. He was Conservative Party chairman, and he famously said about his father that he got on his bike and looked for work.”

Richard chimed in, explaining Norman “didn’t riot”, stating: “He got on his bike”. He added: “He was a character of his time” who was a “divisive figure”.

Following Susanna’s announcement, Richard described Norman as a ‘divisive character’ (Credit: ITV)

‘His family ask that their privacy is respected’

In a statement shared by Norman’s son, William, he said: “At 11.15pm on 7th July 2025 Lord Tebbit died peacefully at home aged 94.”

“His family ask that their privacy is respected at this time and a further statement regarding funeral arrangements will be made in due course.”

Following the news, Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Andrew Griffiths, responded.

“Sad to learn of the death of Lord Tebbit, a great Conservative whose values Britain could use a great deal more of today,” he wrote on X.

Meanwhile former Tory minister Nadhim Zahawi also paid tribute.

“Rest in eternal peace great man. Norman Tebbit was a giant of Conservative politics and Conservative ideals,” he said.

“A man who looked after his beloved wife beautifully after the horrific terror attack by the IRA. A man who nurtured and befriended young conservatives like me. He was great company on a weekend in the country. RIP.”

