Billy makes a shocking decision about his attacker after finding out the truth in Emmerdale

Billy Fletcher now knows for certain in Emmerdale that Joe Tate wasn’t the person who attacked him. But despite knowing the truth, upcoming spoilers reveal Billy won’t come clean.

Instead, he decides to keep quiet because telling the truth could cost him Dawn. And as the wedding approaches, the fallout is set to be huge, with tragedy and drama ahead that could change life for Billy, Dawn, Joe and much of the village forever.

Kev confessed to Billy tonight (Credit: ITV)

Billy finds out who attacked him in Emmerdale tonight

Billy was recently discovered at the depot after being hit over the head with a crowbar. For a while, things looked extremely serious as he was left in a coma.

Thankfully, Billy survived and named Joe Tate as the person who attacked him. Dawn was devastated and immediately decided she had to leave her fiancé, meaning Joe would never get to see his unborn child.

Caleb, desperate to bring Joe down, agreed to help arrange passports so Dawn, Billy and the children could leave the country and start a new life elsewhere.

They were supposed to leave on Tuesday August 18, but Joe surprised Dawn with a sten do, forcing her to stay in the village. Billy was still keen to leave, but Dawn knew they couldn’t get away and would have to rearrange their plans.

Billy had little choice but to grin and bear it at the party. But when Wednesday August 19 rolled around, he wasn’t expecting Kev to gatecrash the celebrations. Drunk, Kev confessed that he was the one who hit Billy over the head and apologised.

Billy was left horrified and completely torn over what to do next. Dawn is only prepared to leave Joe because she believes he attacked Billy. So does Billy tell the truth, send Kev to prison and lose Dawn to Joe? Or does he keep his mouth shut and get the girl?

Caleb is desperate to get one over on Joe and Billy is just collateral damage (Credit: ITV)

The truth stays hidden in Emmerdale as Billy is desperate to leave

When Billy discovers in Emmerdale tomorrow night that Ruby and Caleb were involved in Kev’s actions, he’s stunned. He now wants those passports so he and Dawn can leave before the truth about what happened comes out.

But Caleb refuses to hand them over straight away. He wants Billy to wait until the wedding day, ensuring Joe’s big day can be completely ruined and he suffers as much as possible.

Dawn’s doubts

Graham tries to change Dawn’s mind about Joe (Credit: ITV)

Next week, things take a dramatic turn when the wedding day arrives. Graham discovers that Dawn and Billy are planning to run away and confronts Dawn.

He quickly realises that Joe’s supposed attack on Billy is the main reason she’s leaving. Graham then questions how Billy could possibly know it was Joe when he was attacked from behind.

The question leaves Dawn with doubts. But Graham fails to change her mind and she hits him over the head with a shovel, leaving him unconscious.

Meanwhile, Caleb is delighted as he finally hands Billy the passports and some money to start a new life. But Billy feels sick knowing he’s being used as a pawn in Caleb’s revenge game against Joe.

It isn’t long before Caleb also loses patience and tells Joe that Dawn and Billy have escaped together, leaving him jilted.

But have they really gone? We already know the day ends in tragedy, with consequences that will be felt far beyond Billy, Dawn and Joe.

Will Billy finally reveal the truth about his attack? Will Dawn change her mind and stay to marry Joe? Or has their happy ever after already slipped too far out of reach?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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