Brooklyn Beckham shares cryptic message in public following Victoria show ‘snub’

Brooklyn Beckham has stepped out in a slogan T-shirt after missing Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week show.

The pair had made a separate Paris appearance at Balenciaga earlier in fashion week. The timing has fuelled interest because Brooklyn and Nicola were in Paris, yet did not attend Victoria’s event.

Brooklyn and Nicola were in Paris (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Brooklyn Beckham’s slogan attracts attention in Paris

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the 27-year-old wore a shirt with “It’s Not Clocking To You” printed on it, while walking hand-in-hand with wife Nicola Peltz on Sunday.

Their appearance came one day after Victoria’s weekend runway presentation.

However, Brooklyn has not explained the slogan or suggested it was aimed at his family. The wording describes somebody failing to understand something that appears obvious.

Justin Bieber used the same phrase during a tense exchange with a photographer last year, the report said.

Brooklyn and Nicola, 31, held hands during their latest outing. The couple had attended several fashion events during their trip to the French capital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Victoria Beckham supported by family at Paris show

Victoria presented her collection at the Conciergerie on Saturday. David Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and other relatives watched from the front row.

Brooklyn and Nicola were reportedly spending time near the Louvre, around a mile away. Their proximity prompted reunion speculation, but no meeting was reported.

After the show, Victoria thanked her supporters on Instagram but did not name Brooklyn.

“To my friends and family, I feel so blessed to have you all by my side xxx,” she wrote.

David also praised Victoria’s elegance and passion, saying the family felt lucky to attend her night. Shortly before the show, he liked an Instagram video of Brooklyn and Nicola at a Messika event.

The gesture drew notice from a fan, who expressed hope that the family would repair its rift.

Brooklyn is feuding with his family (Credit: Splash News)

Brooklyn Beckham’s family rift remains unresolved

The missed show comes amid Brooklyn’s public family feud statement, which included several allegations concerning his parents.

He alleged Victoria had taken over the first dance at his wedding and behaved “inappropriately” with him.

The couple last attended one of Victoria’s shows in September 2024. That appearance came before Brooklyn’s relationship with his family deteriorated.

Within six months, Brooklyn also missed David’s 50th birthday events. These included gatherings in the Cotswolds and London, alongside a trip to a Bordeaux vineyard.

A source told the publication that relations remained severely strained. The source also claimed no reconciliation was expected soon.

Another source claimed the family still feels Brooklyn’s absence at major gatherings. Those remarks are anonymous assessments rather than public statements from the Beckham family.

For now, the slogan has become the latest talking point around an already public family divide. Its intended meaning remains unknown.

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham shows off salt and pepper hair colour in new outing with Nicola Peltz

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