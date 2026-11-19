Coronation Street viewers have been left on the edge of their seats after Daniel Osbourne’s bitter feud with Adam took a shocking turn in tonight’s episode (Thursday, November 19).

Following a furious bust-up in the Rovers’ garden, Daniel was sent crashing backwards, hitting his head hard on the concrete floor.

With the character left unconscious, fans are naturally asking the big question: will Daniel be alright? And does this spell the end of the road for actor Rob Mallard on the cobbles?

Adam and Daniel have been at loggerheads for weeks (Credit: ITV)

Idris showed his true colours

Adam and Daniel have been fighting for weeks, and all because of some school land being sold off.

Daniel started a petition to have the land put to good use for the children at the school. However, he was fuming when he discovered that Adam was representing one of the land buyers. He was then further incensed when he found out that the buyer was Idris.

The pair have been arguing over their differences for a while. But things came to a head earlier this week when Daniel got drunk in the pub, and Alya had to take him home. There, she told Daniel she and Adam were worried about him. But instead of taking her advice on board, he tried to kiss her.

The land deal went through in today’s Coronation Street, and Daniel was fuming. But things only got worse when Adam discovered Idris had duped him. He’d been told the land would be used for affordable housing, but it turned out Idris had done a secret deal with someone at the council and was planning to build luxury flats instead.

Adam confronted Idris, but the slimy businessman didn’t show an ounce of remorse.

Later, Adam confessed to Daniel that he had been tricked. But instead of Daniel feeling sorry for him, he turned on Adam and claimed that he must have known Idris was up to something dodgy.

Tensions boiled over between Daniel and Adam again today (Credit: ITV)

Daniel and Adam’s feud took a nasty turn

Daniel and Adam started having a huge fight in the Rovers’ yard, and things quickly turned physical. The pair lashed out, but things turned nasty when Adam shoved Daniel backwards, causing him to fall and hit his head on the floor.

Daniel was knocked out cold, and Adam looked set to leave him for dead. However, it was only because Tracy and Ken happened to be passing in the ginel that they saw what had happened and came to Daniel’s aid.

Ken was shocked to see what had happened (Credit: ITV)

Is Daniel Osbourne leaving Coronation Street?

Things certainly weren’t looking promising for Daniel as today’s episode came to an end, with Ken shouting at Adam to get an ambulance.

But before fans start worrying that this is the last we’ll see of Daniel, we can confirm that he isn’t leaving Coronation Street.

Details of what happens in tomorrow’s episode are being kept firmly under wraps. However, Daniel does feature briefly in the Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

And it seems there’s still plenty of unfinished business between him and Adam. Spoilers reveal that their feud will rumble on towards the end of next week. It all starts when both men separately turn up at Street Cars looking for a taxi.

When Amy orders Adam’s taxi first, Daniel takes it as a personal slight. Adam jumps into the first cab, leaving Daniel absolutely fuming and Amy thoroughly fed up with the pair’s behaviour.

After everything that has happened, will these two ever manage to put their differences aside?

Read more: Fans fear Mary is leaving Coronation Street after a shock twist airs that no one saw coming