EastEnders spoilers are included in this article about Oscar. The episode has not yet aired on TV, but is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

Today’s EastEnders sees Oscar making another attempt to win Josh’s heart, but his big romantic gesture has not exactly gone down well with everyone watching.

While actor Pierre Counihan-Moullier, who plays Oscar, is usually a favourite with fans, viewers have been quick to take to social media to share their thoughts on one particular scene in today’s episode.

And it seems not everyone is buying into this latest Walford romance…

Oscar declares his love for Josh today (Credit: BBC)

Oscar pulls out the stops for Josh in EastEnders

With Peter and Louie’s help, Oscar decides to show Josh exactly how he feels today. After remembering that Josh likes crisps, Oscar makes a heart-shaped display from cheesy snacks. So far, so random.

However, instead of giving Josh his crisps loveheart at home, Oscar makes a public declaration of love in the middle of The Vic with Sean watching on.

Not only does this mean everyone in Walford sees him serenading Josh with Take That songs – along with Louie and Peter as backing singers – but so does Jasmine.

Of course, Jasmine is heartbroken as she watches her ex declare his love for her twin. And, before Josh can accept when Oscar asks him to be his boyfriend, Jasmine rushes out, and Josh follows.

After a heart-to-heart between the siblings, Jasmine reluctantly gives them her blessing after Josh admits that he has fallen in love with Oscar.

Later, Josh heads back into the pub and agrees to be with Oscar, and the pair share a kiss. Everyone in the pub cheers over Oscar and Josh’s happy moment – but not everyone is convinced…

Oscar sings Take That songs to Josh (Credit: BBC)

Fans aren’t happy with today’s scene

Viewers aren’t keen on today’s scene between Oscar and Josh, with some claiming the couple have no chemistry.

Others have pointed out that Oscar would never declare his love for Josh in The Vic where Jasmine lives…

“The whole scene in the pub with Oscar and Peter singing. What even was that?” said one fan on Reddit. Someone else agreed: “All I can say after watching today, I bet Pierre is counting the days until he leaves!”

Another fan made the same observation about the actor… “I kind of get why Pierre is leaving if this is what they’ve saddled Oscar with. He deserves better stuff in his last few months.”

Oscar gets his man in the end (Credit: BBC)

However, fans were keen to point out the issue was with the storyline, not the actors…

“I love Pierre as Oscar, but his character has been absolutely ruined by Josh and Jasmine,” said one viewer. “Oscar doing that declaration in the Vic where Jasmine lives was so disrespectful,” agreed another fan. “I don’t like the Oscar and Josh pairing, but I did laugh at Peter and Louie doing the chorus.”

A final fan added: “Oscar and Josh have zero chemistry and filling half the episode with literal cheese was atrocious. And doing it in the Vic? Even Oscar wouldn’t usually be that callous or stupid.”

So, while Oscar and Josh may finally be together, it seems EastEnders viewers might need some convincing.

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns