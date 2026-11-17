Emmerdale spoilers are included in this article about Steve Marchant. The episode hasn’t aired on TV, but is now available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Emmerdale viewers have been left doing a double take after a surprising revelation about Steve Marchant’s past came to light in today’s episode.

While fans have been eagerly anticipating his return to the village, it turns out there is a rather big detail about his identity that many had no idea about!

Kim and Thea have started to bond (Credit: ITV)

Thea tracks down Steve behind Kim’s back

Kim and Thea continue to bond this week after reuniting more than two and a half decades after Kim gave her daughter up for adoption. And, of course, Thea’s thoughts turned to her long-lost dad, whom Kim has revealed to be Steve Marchant.

Despite Kim warning Thea that her father isn’t a good man, Thea has used her police connections to investigate.

Kim’s ex, who hasn’t been seen in the village for 27 years, is set for an explosive return next week after Thea tracks him down.

But while fans are looking forward to Steve’s return, today’s episode has left them confused.

Thea tells Serena what she discovered about her dad, admitting Kim was right about him being bad news.

As well as Steve having convictions for stealing racehorses and being involved in a hit-and-run, Thea explains that Kim was also caught up in all of the drama before running off with his money and escaping in a helicopter.

So far, nothing that Thea finds out is news to long-time Emmerdale fans. However, she also notes that she has discovered Steve’s name isn’t even Steve Marchant… It’s Trevor Platt.

Thea tells Serena all about her father (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans are confused that Steve Marchant is actually Trevor

Fans have been quick to question Steve’s double identity, and have taken to social media to find out more…

“Okay, so first things first…Trevor Platt? Did we know that?” queried one fan on X. Someone else wrote: “Steve’s real name is Trevor Platt? I’m sorry, what?!”

A third fan also questioned the name change. “I have been watching Emmerdale for years. How did I not know Steve was actually Trevor?!”

Over on Facebook, one fan wondered if Steve could be linked to Coronation Street’s Platt family – hinting there could be another crossover episode in the pipeline. “So Steve Marchant’s real name was Trevor Platt. You’ve got to be having a laugh. Another crossover, perhaps?”

Although this is brand new information to most of us, Steve has always had two names. It is just not something that has been mentioned much about the character over the years. Who knew?!

Read more: ‘It’s so obvious!’ Emmerdale fans spot huge ‘clue’ that Tom King will die on Christmas Day