Emmerdale spoilers are included in this article about Steve Marchant. The episode hasn’t aired on TV, but is now available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.
Emmerdale viewers have been left doing a double take after a surprising revelation about Steve Marchant’s past came to light in today’s episode.
While fans have been eagerly anticipating his return to the village, it turns out there is a rather big detail about his identity that many had no idea about!
Thea tracks down Steve behind Kim’s back
Kim and Thea continue to bond this week after reuniting more than two and a half decades after Kim gave her daughter up for adoption. And, of course, Thea’s thoughts turned to her long-lost dad, whom Kim has revealed to be Steve Marchant.
Despite Kim warning Thea that her father isn’t a good man, Thea has used her police connections to investigate.
Kim’s ex, who hasn’t been seen in the village for 27 years, is set for an explosive return next week after Thea tracks him down.
But while fans are looking forward to Steve’s return, today’s episode has left them confused.
Thea tells Serena what she discovered about her dad, admitting Kim was right about him being bad news.
As well as Steve having convictions for stealing racehorses and being involved in a hit-and-run, Thea explains that Kim was also caught up in all of the drama before running off with his money and escaping in a helicopter.
So far, nothing that Thea finds out is news to long-time Emmerdale fans. However, she also notes that she has discovered Steve’s name isn’t even Steve Marchant… It’s Trevor Platt.
Emmerdale fans are confused that Steve Marchant is actually Trevor
Fans have been quick to question Steve’s double identity, and have taken to social media to find out more…
“Okay, so first things first…Trevor Platt? Did we know that?” queried one fan on X. Someone else wrote: “Steve’s real name is Trevor Platt? I’m sorry, what?!”
A third fan also questioned the name change. “I have been watching Emmerdale for years. How did I not know Steve was actually Trevor?!”
Over on Facebook, one fan wondered if Steve could be linked to Coronation Street’s Platt family – hinting there could be another crossover episode in the pipeline. “So Steve Marchant’s real name was Trevor Platt. You’ve got to be having a laugh. Another crossover, perhaps?”
Although this is brand new information to most of us, Steve has always had two names. It is just not something that has been mentioned much about the character over the years. Who knew?!
Steve Marchant arrives in Emmerdale next week
As Serena grills Thea on whether she is going to reach out to Steve, Thea admits she isn’t. Serena is surprised, knowing Thea has always wanted to meet both her biological parents. But Thea thinks Steve is bad news and that she doesn’t want to open a huge can of worms.
However, Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that she soon changes her mind.
Kim is shocked to return from horse riding next week, only to be met by Steve Marchant. He has no idea of his connection to Thea, but he wants answers from Kim about why ‘a solicitor’ has contacted him.
Kim quickly sets the record straight, explaining that Thea isn’t a solicitor at all, but a detective. She then attempts to make Steve disappear for good by offering him a substantial bribe.
But Serena isn’t giving up on the idea of Thea meeting her father. After some encouragement, Thea finally takes the plunge and leaves Steve a message explaining that she’s his daughter.
Despite accepting Kim’s money, Steve decides he’s not quite ready to leave the village. He meets Thea, who reveals that she is his daughter with Kim, but their reunion is soon interrupted when Graham steps in.
With Steve finally back in the picture and Thea discovering the truth about her father, there’s plenty of drama ahead. But will Graham manage to send Steve packing before he has a chance to settle in?
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