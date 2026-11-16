Emmerdale fans thrilled as forgotten soap favourite returns, while Samson’s future is confirmed

Emmerdale spoilers are included in this article about Samson. The episode hasn’t aired on TV, but it is now available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Today’s Emmerdale brings a welcome familiar face back to the village, and Lydia’s return couldn’t come at a better time as the Dingle family finds itself caught up in yet more drama.

Sam can’t forgive Cain for what he’s done (Credit: ITV)

The Dingles are at war over Samson in Emmerdale

Fans have watched the iconic family fall apart over recent weeks after it was revealed Tom King would be released from prison.

Belle was terrified this would mean he would return to his abusive ways, and Cain stepped in to try and warn Tom off.

However, his interference has only made things worse. After Cain roped Samson into his plan to scare Tom, Tom ended up in hospital, and Samson has now scuppered his chances of being released from jail.

Sam and Cain are now not talking, and today’s episode sees Cain trying to make amends with his brother.

However, Sam isn’t willing to accept Cain’s olive branch, and even Lydia can’t get through to him when she returns to the village.

Lydia’s walked back into Dingle chaos (Credit: ITV)

Where has Lydia been in Emmerdale?

Lydia hasn’t been seen since the middle of last month, although she has been mentioned. She’s been away visiting her mum, who has been unwell off-screen.

Today’s Emmerdale sees Lydia return and walk straight back into the Dingle chaos. Moira jokes that she probably wishes she had stayed at her mum’s house to avoid the frosty atmosphere at home.

Soon the two women find themselves bickering over what has happened. However, Moira suggests they put their differences aside.

With Sam and Cain at war, Lydia tries to talk some sense into Sam. Although she is equally as upset that Samson won’t be coming home any time soon, she tries to reason with Sam that he can’t freeze Cain out as they live together.

However, her words do little to sway Sam, and things only get worse when Samson’s solicitor arrives with news…

Samson’s future doesn’t look good (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Samson isn’t coming home

Samson’s solicitor tells Sam and Lydia that because Samson’s attack put Tom in hospital, Samson is facing another five years behind bars. Sam is heartbroken and races out of the house, leaving Lydia at a loss.

Sam finds Cain in the toilets at the Woolpack and launches an attack, yelling that he will never forgive him for what he has done. He also says that he hopes his cancer treatment doesn’t work, as they would all be better off without him.

Of course, Sam doesn’t mean this, and later he admits to Lydia that he said some unforgivable things.

In the end, it is some advice from Joe Tate of all people that gives Sam food for thought. Joe tells Sam to fight for his son, and at the end of the episode, Sam requests to see Tom in prison.

What does he have planned?

Fans are thrilled to see Lydia

While the Sam v Cain drama continues, fans are just happy to see Lydia back on their screens…

“Thank goodness Lydia’s back,” joked one fan on Reddit. “Hopefully she will be the one to get Sam and Cain talking again.”

Someone else agreed: “I have missed Lydia. It feels like she’s been gone for ages.”

A third fan added: “Poor Sam, he’s had an awful time and needs Lydia by his side.”

Read more: ‘It’s so obvious!’ Emmerdale fans spot huge ‘clue’ that Tom King will die on Christmas Day