Emmerdale fans spot huge ‘clue’ about Joe’s next romance as they predict surprise pairing

Emmerdale fans are convinced they’ve worked out who Joe Tate’s next love interest could be after noticing some unexpected “chemistry” between the pair.

Last month, viewers were left heartbroken when Dawn Fletcher died shortly after giving birth to baby William. Since then, Joe has been on a mission for revenge and has pushed those closest to him away.

However, recent episodes have seen him finally embrace fatherhood and start trying to be a good dad to his son. And as he’s settled into his new role, fans have noticed he’s been spending an increasing amount of time with another character.

Now, viewers are wondering whether a new romance could be on the cards.

Gabby was desperate for forgiveness (Credit: ITV)

Joe Tate finally accepted dad life in Emmerdale

Gabby knew Vinny was responsible for the crash that killed Jimmy and Dawn, but initially chose to keep quiet about the truth.

When her secret eventually came out, she was promptly thrown out of Home Farm. Desperate to get back into the Tates’ good books, Gabby begged Joe to forgive her.

He agreed, but only on the condition that she helped him carry out an extreme plan against Graham and Kim.

In the process, Joe finally accepted that he was a father and allowed Gabby to return to Home Farm. Over the past few episodes, the pair have been spending plenty of time together.

Gabby has offered to lend a hand with baby William, while both she and Joe appear suspicious of Kim’s newly arrived daughter, Thea.

Joe has also been encouraging Kim to forgive Gabby, with the pair suddenly sharing more scenes than ever before.

It’s left some viewers questioning whether there’s more to their growing closeness than friendship.

Joe has been accepting his dad life (Credit: ITV)

Is romance on the cards for Joe and Gabby?

Fans have been taking to social media to share their theories, with some convinced Joe and Gabby could eventually become a couple.

One viewer asked on X: “Joe and Gabby are going to be a thing, aren’t they?”

The possibility was also discussed on Reddit, where one fan wrote: “Anyone else think the last few episodes have strongly hinted that Joe and Gabby will be a couple soon?”

Another agreed, commenting: “Oh, I’ve seen this coming for years it feels like.”

“Absolutely, a new romance is nearly upon us,” a third added.

However, not everyone is convinced a relationship would be a good idea, with some viewers suggesting that anything romantic could be short-lived because of the timing.

One fan predicted: “I would bet something happens around Christmas. Maybe a kiss. But then they both realise it is too soon and they aren’t ready. They will remain friends before finally getting together properly by next Spring.”

Another wasn’t keen on the idea at all, writing: “I really hope not. The last thing that should be on Joe’s mind is moving on to a woman who in his mind was partly responsible for Dawn’s death. I will always view these two as family and nothing more. I think they have that dynamic.”

Whether Joe and Gabby really are heading for romance remains to be seen. For now, though, viewers are getting to see a very different side to the Tate bad boy.

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