Rod Stewart forced Russell Brand to backtrack after he claimed he’d ‘had a go on’ his daughter Kimberly

Rod Stewart’s confrontation with Russell Brand has resurfaced following the comedian’s 10-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

MailOnline recalled their 2006 GQ Men Of The Year Awards encounter in a report dated November 12, 2026.

A jury found Brand guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault on November 5, 2026. Jurors cleared him of two counts of rape and one of attempted indecent assault.

The awards encounter involved separate acceptance speeches, where Brand made his claim first, before Rod collected his own trophy.

Rod challenged Brand at the 2006 GQ Awards (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rod Stewart challenges Russell Brand over Kimberly

Rod asked Brand to stand up in front of the audience, putting his claim directly to him.

“You went with my daughter, did you? Russell, stand up,” he said. Brand reportedly spoke sheepishly as he answered the singer in front of the awards audience.

“I took her out for one evening,” he responded.

Rod then asked whether he had behaved himself during that evening, prompting a more definite answer from the comedian.

“I never touched that girl,” Brand said. The singer responded immediately: “[Bleep]ing right you didn’t.”

He followed that with a warning: “You mustn’t come up here and boast. I speak here as a father.”

Brand was convicted of rape and sexual assault (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What Brand said about Kimberly Stewart

The confrontation followed Brand’s reference to a previous disagreement with Rod earlier in 2006.

During his acceptance speech, he had told the audience: “Here’s to Rod Stewart who had a go at me earlier this year for too much womanising.”

He then added: “But then again I did have a go on his daughter.”

Kimberly is one of Rod’s eight children. Her mother is his ex-wife Alana, with whom the singer also has a son, Sean.

Rod’s comments after the ceremony

After the ceremony, the pair shared smiles, with Brand reportedly seeking to settle their differences following Rod’s on-stage challenge.

Rod later discussed the encounter in an interview with the Evening Standard. He addressed both Brand’s reputation and the change he said he had noticed since challenging him at the awards.

“[Russell] might be a bit of a player but he shouldn’t boast. I never did. Russell’s been a bit timid since I had my say,” he said.

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