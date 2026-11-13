Strictly star Jaime Winstone admits ‘frustration’ ahead of return as she faces lift ‘ban’ after injury

Strictly Come Dancing star Jaime Winstone is heading back to the dancefloor this weekend, but her return won’t be without its challenges. Doctors have ordered her to avoid lifts as she continues recovering from a painful injury.

The actress was forced to sit out last Saturday’s live show after tearing an abdominal muscle. However, she’s now been given the go-ahead to compete again on Saturday (November 14).

And while Jaime is thrilled to be back alongside professional partner Carlos Gu, the pair have had to make some big changes to their Charleston.

Appearing on Strictly: It Takes Two on Thursday (November 12), the couple told host Ellie Taylor how Jaime’s ongoing recovery has affected their preparations.

Jaime Winstone missed Strictly last weekend due to an injury (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Jaime Winstone faces restrictions after injury

Carlos has been left with a tricky task ahead of their comeback performance, with medical advice meaning certain moves are completely off the table.

During a rehearsal clip shown on the BBC spin-off programme, he confirmed: “According to the doctors’ order, there are no lifts.”

That means the professional has been busy adjusting their Charleston to ensure Jaime can perform without putting unnecessary strain on her injury.

But taking out the lifts hasn’t necessarily made things simpler. In fact, Carlos confessed the revised choreography was “quite challenging because Jaime has more steps to learn”.

And Jaime isn’t planning on taking the easy route either, despite knowing she needs to be sensible about her recovery.

“I’m having to go at 20% because I am still healing. However, we’re definitely not doing an easy Charleston,” she explained during rehearsals.

Jaime and Carlos aren’t allowed to perform any lifts on Strictly this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Jaime Winstone opens up about emotional Strictly setback

It’s been a frustrating time for Jaime, who also shared just how recently she discovered she would be able to continue in the competition.

The actress revealed that it wasn’t until Tuesday (November 10) that she and Carlos received confirmation from doctors that she could return.

Her absence the previous weekend had been announced by the BBC after the torn abdominal muscle prevented her from taking part.

Thankfully, Strictly’s rules meant the couple could take a bye for one week rather than having to leave the competition altogether.

Nevertheless, watching from the sidelines clearly wasn’t easy for Jaime. She admitted she’d needed to “get rid of a lot of frustration” following the setback.

Now she’s back in the training room with Carlos, though, her spirits appear to have lifted.

“It feels amazing, it really does,” she said of their reunion and her return to rehearsals.

Is Jaime Winstone returning to Strictly this weekend?

Following the all-clear from her doctors, Jaime is set to take to the Strictly dancefloor with Carlos on Saturday (November 14).

Their Charleston will look a little different without any lifts, but the pair are still working towards a challenging performance.

And Jaime isn’t the first celebrity to have their Strictly journey interrupted by injury this series.

Fellow contestant Delta Goodrem previously missed a week after suffering a rib injury. The BBC subsequently confirmed that she, too, had been given medical clearance to return.

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday?

Fans can catch Jaime and Carlos’ much-anticipated comeback when Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One at 6.25pm on Saturday, November 14.

After a difficult week away, Jaime will no doubt be hoping her carefully adapted Charleston marks a successful return to the competition.

Read more: Strictly star Jaime Winstone ’emotional’ after dance-off as Carlos Gu shares ‘heartbreak’

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday, November 14, at 6.25pm.

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