Jaime Winstone fought back tears as she opened up about Strictly Come Dancing’s first dance-off, admitting the experience had been deeply upsetting.

Speaking on It Takes Two on Tuesday evening, the actress revealed how finding herself in the bottom two brought old insecurities and school-day memories flooding back.

She discussed the emotional result alongside professional partner Carlos Gu, who was left heartbroken by their placing.

The pair survived another week, with Chris Appleton becoming the first celebrity eliminated alongside his pro partner Amy Dowden.

Jaime Winstone has opened up about being in the dance-off on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Jaime Winstone opens up about emotional Strictly dance-off

During her conversation with host Ellie Taylor, Jaime revealed how the tense wait took her straight back to feelings of being left out as a child.

“It has been really emotional,” she said, appearing to well up with tears.

Jaime went on to explain how the experience could send someone back to the mindset of a child struggling to feel that they belong.

She said “you do go back to that child in school going ‘I don’t fit in'”.

Taking deep breaths, she clutched Carlos’s hand as she listened to his assessment of how far she had come in the competition.

She admitted she was “not used to being so vulnerable on camera” during the competition.

The uncertainty of waiting to discover her fate had created a “horrific feeling”, she said.

Carlos Gu reveals heartbreak after Strictly dance-off

Carlos said he felt “heartbroken” for Jaime after entering his first dance-off in three years.

He felt the result was “unfair”, given how much Jaime had put into their routine.

But his attention soon turned to the progress she had made over the previous two days.

As Carlos praised that improvement, Jaime sat beside him and struggled to hold back her emotions.

After becoming the first celebrity to leave Strictly last weekend, Chris said on Instagram: “I’m still terrified of dancing. Just not when I’m with Amy [Dowden].”

“Amy, you help me believe in myself when I couldn’t and get out there and do it anyway! That means more than you know.”

When Strictly Come Dancing continues

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Jaime and Carlos will be back in the competition after making it through the series’ opening elimination.

Read more: ‘Self-conscious and awkward’ Strictly host Josh Widdicombe ‘feeling the scrutiny’ following harsh backlash

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.15pm on BBC One on Saturday October 10, 2026.

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