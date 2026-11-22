Emma Willis has issued an apology to Strictly Come Dancing fans after an explicit interruption brought an awkward moment to the show’s live Blackpool special.

The incident has now prompted a police investigation, with Lancashire Police seizing a mobile phone as officers look into what happened, MailOnline reported.

The unexpected sounds were heard as Motsi Mabuse delivered her comments to Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington during Saturday night’s programme. Presenter Emma, 50, addressed the situation before the broadcast ended, telling viewers she was sorry for any offence caused.

It comes during Emma’s debut series as a Strictly host after she joined Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe to front the 2026 competition.

The disruption happened during the judges’ feedback (Credit: BBC)

BBC investigates Strictly Come Dancing audio disruption

The BBC has confirmed it is looking into the circumstances surrounding the interruption, which was broadcast live to viewers at home.

A spokesperson for the corporation said: “We apologise to any viewers offended during the live broadcast of Strictly this evening. We are investigating how this happened.”

Lancashire Police have also confirmed that the incident has been reported to them. Officers are now examining whether the disruption may have involved any criminal activity.

A police spokesperson told the Mail:

“We are aware of an incident that took place during the filming of Strictly Come Dancing in Blackpool. We have been in contact with the event organisers, and a formal complaint has been made to us. A mobile phone has been seized and we are now looking into the matter to see if any criminal offences have taken place.”

Motsi Mabuse’s feedback interrupted at Blackpool

The reported sexual noises could be heard while Motsi was giving her verdict on Delta and Kai’s latest performance.

The judge stopped speaking and glanced towards the audience after the sounds rang out, before attempting to brush off the interruption.

“It’s not me,” she remarked, prompting laughter from those in attendance. Shirley Ballas also made light of the situation with a joke of her own.

Emma was forced to apologise (Credit: BBC)

Delta and Kai had just completed their Quickstep when the incident occurred, with the couple subsequently awarded 36 points. It marked their best score of the competition so far.

The performance followed a difficult spell for the partnership, after Kai was forced to miss the previous live show because of illness.

Delta was instead paired with Aljaž Škorjanec on November 14, when they took on an Argentine Tango together and secured 35 points.

The singer had also faced an earlier setback after suffering an injury of her own. Doctors advised her to rest before October’s Icons Week, interrupting the couple’s progress in the competition.

Their return to the dancefloor saw them perform a Rumba, which earned 34 points and included the first 10 of the series from Anton Du Beke.

Will the Strictly Come Dancing disruption remain on BBC iPlayer?

Anyone hoping to watch the Blackpool special back on BBC iPlayer will find that the awkward interruption has been edited out.

The BBC confirmed that the offending audio would be removed from the catch-up version. It has since been altered to cut Motsi and Shirley’s comments during the incident.

The focus now shifts to tonight’s results programme, when the public vote will be revealed following the latest round of performances. The results are due to be announced later tonight (Sunday, November 22).

Strictly continues tonight (Sunday, November 22) from 7.10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Read more: Kai Widdrington reveals mystery illness he had that led to him missing Strictly last week

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