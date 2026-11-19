I’m A Celebrity star Joanna Page may end up clashing with Mariella Frostrup following tensions in camp during Wednesday’s episode, a body language expert has said.

Gavin and Stacey actress Joanna walked away from her campmates amid dinner preparations as Mariella appeared to take control.

As journalist Mariella was giving her advice on how to prepare the dinner, which included crocodile feet, Joanna struggled to remain in camp.

Joanna Page became frustrated in the I’m A Celebrity camp on Wednesday night’s episode (Credit: ITV)

Joanna Page walks out of camp on I’m A Celebrity

Jogging away from where dinner was being prepared, Joanna was heard whispering: “Oh my God. This is doing my head in.”

She added: “I cannot listen to Mariella’s voice anymore.”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Joanna admitted: “There are just some particular voices that are starting to stress me out. Honestly I had to just step away. The whole situation is just very, very stressful.”

Joanna then bumped into Ricky Wilson. Whispering to Ricky, Joanna said: “I can’t listen to Mariella’s voice any more.”

Comforting Joanna, Ricky put his arm around her and said: “Stay strong.”

Mariella Frostrup was giving her advice on dinner preparations in camp (Credit: ITV)

Joanna Page and Mariella Frostrup could be set for a ‘significant’ feud, claims an expert

Now, body language expert Darren Stanton has weighed in. Darren said Joanna and Mariella are both “strong personalities” who could end up clashing in camp.

Speaking to Betfair Casino for Entertainment Daily, Darren said: “Joanna specifically mentions Mariella’s voice, and I think it’s interesting that she’s become so fixated on its tone and pace.

“Of course, there could be other factors at play, such as homesickness, tiredness and the general pressures of camp life, but Mariella’s voice appears to have become the immediate trigger for her frustration. Everyone has a breaking point, and sometimes it’s the smallest things that push someone over the edge.”

He added: “What’s particularly interesting from a behavioural perspective is that Joanna doesn’t simply withdraw from the conversation or try to psychologically distance herself from the situation. Instead, she physically removes herself altogether.

“Her decision to storm off suggests that she has reached a point where she simply cannot tolerate being around the situation any longer. She wants to get out of Mariella’s earshot, rather than remain there and risk the frustration escalating further.”

Joanna and Mariella could struggle to find ‘common ground’

Sharing his predictions, Darren said he thinks there’s “certainly potential” for Joanna and Mariella developing a “significant feud”.

He added: “Both Joanna and Mariella appear to have strong personalities, and when you combine that with the heightened stress of camp life, relatively minor disagreements can quickly become much more personal.

“If Joanna continues to be irritated by Mariella’s mannerisms, and the cooking disagreement becomes another point of contention, we could see the two increasingly struggle to find common ground.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers slam Mariella Frostrup’s ‘rude’ remark about Wayne Rooney’s glasses

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight, Thursday, November 19, at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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