Harry Redknapp has announced that his dog Barney has died aged 13. He shared a personal tribute to his much-loved companion on Instagram.

The 79-year-old chose a black-and-white photograph for the post, showing himself and bulldog Barney together beside a Christmas tree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Redknapp (@harryredknapp)

Harry Redknapp shares his tribute to dog Barney

Harry began his tribute with a short message confirming the loss. He then turned to the experiences of other people who have owned dogs.

“Very sad to say we’ve lost our lovely Barney at 13 years old, my best mate.”

“Anyone who has ever had a dog will know just how much they become part of your life. The love and companionship they give you is something very special,” he continued.

Harry concluded: “Going to miss you Barney” with a red heart emoji.

‘I understand the pain’

Harry’s account has 1.4 million followers. Hundreds of people left messages of condolence in the comments after he shared the sad news.

“I’m so sorry he was amazing and so special, thinking of you xxx,” Louise Redknapp wrote.

“So sorry to hear this. I lost my beloved dog a month ago, so I understand the pain. Sending you and Sandra love,” Ruth Langsford added.

“So sorry Harry. As I always say, the reason we love our dogs so much is the only time they break our hearts is when they leave us x,” Matt Baker said.

“So sorry Harry,” Gemma Collins remarked.

Harry’s dog Barney died at age 13 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Harry’s earlier loss of family dog Lulu

The family had said goodbye to another dog six years earlier, when Lulu died shortly before Christmas in 2020.

Lulu was a British bulldog. A year before her death, she had needed to have her stomach pumped.

Harry also announced her death in a post on Instagram, sharing memories of the years they had spent together. He also mentioned her favourite activity.

Harry’s message included his wife, Sandra, as well as Barney. Barney’s name appeared in the farewell at the end of that earlier tribute.

“We are very sad to have lost our lovely Lulu on Sunday morning. Eleven-and-a-half years of love, lots of cuddles and walks – which was Lulu’s favourite thing to do. Forever in mine, Sandra’s and Barney’s hearts,” he wrote.

Read more: Claire Richards supported by Steps members as she bursts into tears mid-interview after sharing emotional family update

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts.