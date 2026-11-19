Pierce Brosnan has welcomed Robert Pattinson to the James Bond franchise with a personal message drawing on their time together on screen.

The 73-year-old shared his congratulations in a post after Amazon MGM Studios announced its new 007.

The pair played father and son in the 2010 romantic drama Remember Me, giving Pierce a connection to the actor taking on his former role.

Pierce played James Bond between 1995 and 2002 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Pierce Brosnan’s message to Robert Pattinson

Addressing his former co-star directly, Pierce wrote: “Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond. You are going to be magnificent.”

He continued: “I have fond memories of our time together making Remember Me. It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength.”

His message ended with a little advice and an affectionate sign-off: “Enjoy the ride. Grá mor, Pierce.”

Pierce’s own Bond run began with GoldenEye in 1995. He returned for Tomorrow Never Dies in 1997 and The World Is Not Enough in 1999, before finishing with Die Another Day in 2002.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pierce Brosnan (@piercebrosnanofficial)

Robert speaks about becoming James Bond

Robert, 40, also released a statement following the announcement, describing Bond as “one of the most legendary characters in cinema”.

He said that “to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime.”

Looking towards the film, he added: “To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Denis Villeneuve and George Lazenby welcome Robert

Amazon MGM Studios announced Denis Villeneuve as the next Bond director in June 2025, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing.

The director explained what Robert would bring to the part: “I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin.”

Another former 007, George Lazenby, offered a more playful welcome. George played Bond in one film in 1969.

He wrote: “Robert: Welcome to the most exclusive club in the world.”

His message continued: “Remember to enjoy yourself. Let’s see if you have a ‘This never happened to the other fella’ moment. All the best, mate.”

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