I’m A Celebrity 2026 star Joanna Page could end up clashing with her campmate Leomie Anderson, a body language expert has predicted.

On Monday night (November 16), viewers were introduced to the I’m A Celeb line-up. The likes of Joanna, Wayne Rooney and Claire Sweeney have entered the jungle. In a shock move, TV presenter AJ Odudu was eliminated before she even entered the jungle.

Hosts Ant and Dec addressed the elimination twist on Monday’s spin-off show I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked, calling it “brutal”. However, some viewers think AJ could return later in the series.

For now, all eyes are on the 10 other campmates who entered the camp during Monday night’s launch show. According to one body language expert, it may not be long before we see some clashes.

Meanwhile, I’m A Celebrity legend Gillian McKeith also shared her predictions. She thinks viewers might see football icon Wayne caught up in a row in camp.

Could we see Joanna Page clashing with her I’m A Celebrity campmates? (Credit: ITV)

Joanna Page tipped to clash with Leomie Anderson on I’m A Celebrity 2026

Speaking to Betfair Casino, body language and behavioural expert Darren Stanton shared his prediction about Gavin and Stacey actress Joanna and model Leomie.

Darren explained: “I think we could potentially see some fireworks between Leomie and Joanna Page as the series progresses. One of my initial observations is that Leomie appeared to establish a rapport with Claire Sweeney quite quickly.

“There was a degree of warmth and physical familiarity between them, particularly through their interactions and hugging.”

He continued: “But this highlighted the apparent lack of connection between Leomie and Joanna. I think there could already be a degree of tension or distance developing between these two.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if their personalities eventually rubbed each other up the wrong way.”

Darren spotted an “apparent lack of connection” between Joanna (left) and Leomie (right) (Credit: ITV)

Sharing the body language signs he spotted from the pair during the launch episode, Darren said it was a “lack of physical interaction between Joanna and Leomie”.

He claimed: “During the launch, we saw Leomie greeting and hugging Claire, as well as interacting with some of the other contestants, but there wasn’t the same level of physical warmth or effort to engage between Joanna and Leomie.”

Darren added: “I think we’re potentially looking at two quite strong personalities who may have different approaches to group dynamics. If that initial lack of physical rapport continues, particularly when they’re tired, hungry and under pressure, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some tension develop between Joanna and Leomie.”

Wayne Rooney could end up clashing with his campmates in camp, Gillian McKeith predicted (Credit: ITV)

Wayne Rooney could end up in a row in the jungle, claims Gillian McKeith

Elsewhere, Gillian McKeith, who made a very memorable appearance on I’m A Celeb in 2010, thinks viewers might see Wayne end up in a clash in camp.

Gillian McKeith was speaking to Paddy Power Games. On who she thinks will be in the first big row, Gillian predicted: “Probably one of the men. Wayne. It’ll probably just be that there won’t be enough food. Somebody will come back with not enough stars, and that’ll kick it all off.

“Hunger takes the polish off people, that shiny facade. They’re all coming in with a facade. Everyone’s got a little carefulness at the beginning, but then you find out who’s lovely and who’s good at looking lovely once that shine comes off.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2026 star Joanna Page is the early favourite to win as ITV show returns

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