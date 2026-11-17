Wayne Rooney has made quite an impression on I’m A Celebrity 2026 viewers, but it isn’t just his jungle antics that have got people talking.

The former Manchester United star was among the campmates introduced during last night’s series launch, and fans were quick to share their thoughts about his appearance.

Some even declared Wayne the “star” of the new series, while others were more focused on how much his physique has changed. The footballer looks noticeably slimmer after undergoing a major lifestyle overhaul.

Wayne Rooney’s appearance left fans stunned (Credit: ITV)

Wayne Rooney opens up about three-stone weight loss

It was recently revealed that Wayne has lost more than three stone over the past year, with the star making some significant changes to his everyday routine.

The 41-year-old has now gone six months without alcohol and has been prioritising his health. Speaking to The Mail on Sunday, he explained that the changes have also helped improve his marriage to Coleen Rooney.

“I have stopped drinking for six months, and Coleen is happy because, from a point of view of our marriage, we are in a much better place and a much happier place, so that obviously makes a difference,” he said.

Wayne went on to reveal that Coleen had noticed a difference in his appearance. He was also feeling much better mentally.

He said: “She has said I look better. But from a mental point of view I am in a much better place as well. I think I am in a really good place, a really happy place.”

His transformation hasn’t come from giving up alcohol alone. Wayne has also been eating better and returning to regular training, explaining how the changes have worked together.

“Not drinking helps in terms of the food you are eating. I am probably eating the healthiest I have ever eaten. I am also getting back into a routine of training. It all ties in. Just losing weight helps with your skin, and not drinking helps from a health point of view as well,” he added.

The decision to get healthier also came after Wayne revealed he had turned down an offer to join I’m A Celebrity in 2025. At the time, he admitted that his insecurities about his weight and appearance had stopped him from taking part.

Agreeing to enter the jungle this year gave him an added incentive to get into better shape before facing the challenges of camp life.

Wayne Rooney pictured in 2025 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

I’m A Celebrity 2026 fans stunned by Wayne Rooney’s appearance

It didn’t take long for viewers to notice Wayne’s transformation after he appeared on screen, with social media soon filling up with reactions.

One fan compared his current appearance to his footballing heyday, writing: “Wayne looks completely different with that weight gone. Just like the Man United days.”

Another was equally surprised, commenting: “Wayne looks younger now than when he was 16.”

A third viewer also noticed the difference, saying: “Wayne Rooney looks a lot fitter and trimmer now than he ever did, even during his playing days.”

And another was full of praise for the campmate, adding: “Fair play to Wayne Rooney. He is in absolutely amazing shape!”

His appearance isn’t the only reason viewers are excited about his involvement in the series. Some fans are already backing the football legend to make it all the way to the final and potentially win the show.

However, he could have some serious competition from Joanna Page. The Gavin and Stacey actress has also been winning over some viewers following her arrival in camp.

Wayne will have another opportunity to impress audiences tonight, as he prepares to face his first Bushtucker challenge alongside Love Island star Chloe Burrows. The pair are set to take on the next Bushtucker Trial, which could give fans a better idea of how he handles jungle life.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2026 star Wayne Rooney reveals Coleen’s jungle advice and why his sons are ‘worried’

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight, Tuesday, November 17, at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

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