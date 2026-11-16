I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is finally back as 11 stars get ready to enter the Australian jungle on Monday night’s launch episode.

ITV recently announced the I’m A Celebrity line-up for the 2026 series. The likes of Joanna Page, Wayne Rooney and Chloe Burrows will face jungle critters and Bushtucker trials over the next few weeks.

With the series beginning on Monday night (November 16), bookies have already placed odds on who may end up being crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

11 stars will head into the I’m A Celebrity jungle on Monday night (Credit: ITV)

Early favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2026

ActionNetwork.com has published odds for the I’m A Celebrity winner and odds on who may leave the jungle first.

According to them, Gavin and Stacey actress Joanna has the highest odds of winning the series at 4/1.

Meanwhile, paralympic basketball player Ade Adepitan has the second highest odds of winning at 9/2. This is followed by comedian Jack Skipper as the third most likely winner with odds of 5/1.

On the other end, journalist Mariella Frostrup has the highest odds of being the first eliminated contestant at 5/2.

This is followed by model Leomie Anderson with odds of elimination placed at 3/1.

Joanna Page praised for her ‘warm’ and ‘funny’ personality

An ActionNetwork.com spokesperson has said: “Ahead of the launch of the new series of I’m a Celebrity, Joanna Page is leading the pack as the favourite to win, with odds of 4/1.

“That is not surprising given the huge affection for Gavin & Stacey and her warm, funny, down-to-earth personality, which is exactly what the viewers have rewarded in the past.

“Ade Adepitan isn’t far behind with odds of 9/2 to win, with his positivity and inspirational story likely to win over viewers once the show gets underway.”

Joanna Page has become the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity already (Credit: ITV)

They added: “Meanwhile, Mariella Frostrup has the highest odds of a first exit from the jungle at 5/2. Contestants with a lower profile among the show’s wider voting audience, or who are not known for entertainment or reality TV, often struggle to build momentum early on.

“That said, it’s still all to play for, and everything could shift once viewers see how the celebrities settle into jungle life.”

When is I’m A Celebrity on tonight?

I’m A Celebrity will air on ITV1 from 9pm on Monday night (November 16) as hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly welcome the campmates into the jungle.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Joanna Page reveals secret heartache that could see her struggle in the jungle

Meanwhile, tonight’s launch show will see the campmates take on their first set of Bushtucker trials. In a preview, Wayne and Chloe try some jungle menu specials…

To say we’re excited would be an understatement!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts tonight, Monday, November 16, at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

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