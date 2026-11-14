I’m A Celebrity star Joanna Page reveals secret heartache that could see her struggle in the jungle

Joanna Page has revealed she will miss her daughter’s birthday while taking part in I’m A Celebrity.

The 49-year-old told The Sun’s TV Mag she has never previously missed any of her four children’s birthdays.

Her youngest daughter, four-year-old Boe, also has her first proper school Nativity coming up.

Joanna is heading into the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Joanna Page wants her children to see her adventurous side

Despite those missed moments, Joanna sees the jungle as a chance to show her children another side of herself.

Joanna and her husband, James Thornton, have four children. She explained that they usually see a cautious mum, focused on getting everyone safely through each day.

Instead, she wants them to see the adventurous, confident person she was before becoming a parent.

Their response to the news was rather more practical. They wanted Ant and Dec’s autographs. Joanna joked she couldn’t return from Australia without something from the presenters.

Ruth Jones also posted an Instagram good-luck message in the voice of her Gavin & Stacey character, Nessa.

Joanna Page’s birthday and Nativity dilemma

Explaining what she would miss, Joanna said: “I’m missing Boe’s birthday, and I haven’t missed any of my children’s birthdays.”

“When I went to parents’ evening, her teacher said they’ve got their first proper Nativity and they’re all going to get a line to say. I thought: ‘Please don’t let her be playing Mary – just give her the donkey or something!” she then added.

Joanna joked that she hoped her daughter wouldn’t land the starring role of Mary while she was away. She suggested a donkey would be preferable.

Joanna made a sad admission (Credit: ITV)

Joanna Page prepares for I’m A Celebrity

The star has also been preparing for the creatures she could encounter in camp, with spiders a particular fear.

She has been looking at spider photographs and watching them on television to help get used to the sight.

At home, Boe likes to keep spiders she finds in corners. Joanna has been trying to look at those, too, although she said she had not touched any.

Her children have offered practical help as well. One of her sons has been keen to teach her how to start a fire using a flint.

She is also practising alternatives to swear words because she wants her children to be able to watch.

I’m A Celebrity 2026 launches on Monday (November 16) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2026 star Claire Sweeney tipped to clash with campmate Ricky Wilson as launch is just days away

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