I’m A Celebrity 2026 is just around the corner and Claire Sweeney is among the celebrities heading into the jungle next week.

The I’m A Celebrity line-up has been confirmed by ITV with the likes of Claire, Wayne Rooney and Chloe Burrows heading into the Australian jungle.

Each year, the show brings us some dramatic moments and an astrologer has already predicted that Claire could be at the centre of one.

Professional astrologer Antonella has predicted that Claire could clash with her campmate Ricky Wilson on the show.

Could we see Claire Sweeney clashing with Ricky Wilson on I’m A Celebrity? (Credit: ITV)

Claire Sweeney predicted to clash with I’m A Celebrity 2026 campmate Ricky Wilson

Astrologer Antonella at Psychic World has analysed the campmates’ star signs ahead of the series starting on Monday, November 16.

She has revealed the most and least compatible campmates and who she thinks could clash in camp.

Antonella reckons viewers might see Coronation Street actress Claire, an Aries, and The Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky, a Capricorn, clash during their time in the Australian jungle.

Antonella predicted: “Whilst Aries tend to be direct and impulsive, Capricorn can be more stubborn and decisive, meaning Sweeney and Wilson may clash when making camp decisions over chores or the crazy Dingo Dollar questions.”

If there is some tension in camp, Antonella believes Chloe Burrows, a Libra, and Leomie Anderson, an Aquarius, could keep the peace.

The astrologer predicted: “Chloe’s Love Island background and Leomie’s modelling and TV work could make them both great peacekeepers as they are familiar with navigating different personalities from all walks of life, and I expect these two will form a great friendship.”

However, Claire’s comments about her upcoming jungle stint could mean she won’t be clashing with any of her campmates.

The I’m A Celebrity 2026 line-up (Credit: ITV)

What has Claire Sweeney said about doing I’m A Celebrity?

Ahead of her show stint, Claire has opened up about what type of campmate she’ll be in the jungle.

She said: “I am calm. Shouting and screaming doesn’t defuse the situation.”

Read more: ITV faces renewed pressure over I’m A Celebrity trials as show is accused of ‘cruelty’

Claire and Ricky join Wayne Rooney, Chloe Burrows, Joanna Page, Ade Adepitan, Sharky and AJ Odudu in this year’s line-up.

Meanwhile, Jack Skipper, Leomie Anderson and Mariella Frostrup complete the line-up.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts on Monday, November 16 at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX & STV Player.

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